Starbucks’ New Summer Cups Are Officially Here – See The Adorable Designs!

Starbucks’ latest collection of cups is nothing but bold, bright, and floral, echoing the anticipation of summer perfectly. From tumblers to cold cups, each piece is sure to keep you feelin’ super refreshed with your fave drinks as we come into a new season. We’re especially looking forward to the Starbucks summer menu, which is said to hit cafes in May!

These limited-edition Starbucks summer cups will be your go-to for sipping on the latest bevs, plus, they all make great Mother’s Day gifts for any coffee-obsessed mom out there. They're exclusively available at select U.S. Starbucks locations, including cafes inside grocery stores, airports, and hospitals!

Scroll on to see all the Starbucks summer cup designs for 2025!

Starbucks With a double-walled design and simply no shortage of florals surrounding the cup, this first offering is perfect for hosting iced bevs like the Iced Cherry Chai on Starbucks' spring menuor the all-new Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso that's coming in May as part of the chain's summer menu!

Starbucks This next summery cup features both a straw and a slideable lid to drink from, so it's suitable for hot or iced beverages. The vibrant fuchsia outside is met with an insulated layer on the inside that keeps hot coffees hot and cold coffees cold!

Starbucks This venti-sized cold cup is so sweet, thanks to its sunshine yellow hue and playful iridescent effect. The texture on the outside makes it easy to reach for and hold onto, so you (or mom!) can enjoy your iced coffee with ease.

Starbucks Crafted from ceramic materials made to stand up to hot drinks (and keep them hot), this tumbler looks stunning just about anywhere, from your car console to your work desk. The rainbow of florals truly encapsulates the summertime! From teas and classic coffees to lattes and cappuccinos, it surely brings that summery energy to any Starbucks order.

