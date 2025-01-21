Fans love this “perfect coffee cup.”
OMG! Owala Is Dropping Super Cute (And Super Limited) ‘Gilmore Girls’ Designs Next Month
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Whether you’re a Gilmore Girls fan or a die-hard Owala sipper, you’re gonna want to hear this: Owala is dropping a Gilmore Girls collection! Adorned with adorable illustrations that pay homage to the hit TV series, this limited-edition drop is not one to be missed.
Scroll on to learn more about the Gilmore Girls Owala drop, including pricing and when you can shop the new cups!
Owala
“Gilmore Girls fall—it’s a thing,” Owala’s site reads. “If you’re the kind of person who needs coffee in an IV, we’ve got the mugs for you. Choose from Luke’s Diner or The Dragonfly Inn… or get both. We know Lorelai would.” This collab is already perfection!
Owala
The Gilmore Girls Owala drop honors both The Dragonfly Inn and Luke’s Diner with two super cute cup designs.
The first is a cream white 20-ounce SmoothSip Slider dotted with purple dragonflies. The lid is a bold yellow color fitted with a lavender slider that’s used to conveniently open and close the cup.
Owala
The second 20-ounce SmoothSip Slider flaunts a brown and yellow logo for Luke’s Diner with a color-coordinated lid and slider. We truly can’t pick a favorite!
Both SmoothSip Slider cups feature an insulated stainless steel lining that keeps contents hot up to 6 hours or cold up to 24 hours. The cups are certifiably BPA-free, lead-free, and phthalate-free. The lid on each cup is dishwasher-safe, while the cups themselves should be hand-washed only.
Owala
This upcoming Gilmore Girls collab is part of Owala’s Color Drop program, which means it’s bound to sell out. However, if the drop sells out in an hour or less, it’ll automatically open for backorders, which ship 10-12 weeks after purchase. Previous drops have featured limited-edition water bottle colorways and even a fun Valentine's Day vault.
Owala
The Gilmore Girls x Owala collab will be available to shop on February 11 at 10am MT. You can shop each SmoothSip Slider for $32.99 a pop, or bundle the duo for $65.98. According to reviews from shoppers, this style of Owala is the “perfect to go coffee cup” and is “truly leak-proof.”
Subscribe to our newsletter for more updates!