14 Delicious Oyster Mushroom Recipes For Everyone
Comfort foods warm us to our core, providing rich flavor that tastes the way that a hug feels. Unfortunately, a lot of classics have meat, meaning that if you’re a vegetarian or a vegan, you’re often out of luck. Enter: oyster mushroom recipes. Thanks to these tasty fungi, it’s easier than you might think to make tons of your favorite carnivorous recipes with zero meat.
Oyster mushrooms can help lower blood pressure and even out cholesterol levels, and they make for a great meat alternative. (Just make sure to check with your doc if you plan on cutting out meat completely — you may need other sources of nutrients like iron and Vitamin B12).
Oyster Mushroom Recipes To Make This Month
Sautéed Oyster Mushrooms with Garlic
Sometimes less is more, and this garlic mushroom dish proves it. Pair with another main as a side, or serve it over your favorite greens for a well-rounded meal. (via Family Style Food)
Zucchini Cacio e Pepe Pasta with Pan-Fried Oyster Mushrooms
Not only is this pasta dish warm, rich, and filling, but it’s also gut-friendly. Trust us, it’ll become one of your cold-weather go-to’s in no time. (via Brit + Co)
Vegan Shawarma With Oyster Mushrooms
This recipe is both gluten-free and vegan, but it tastes so good that even your most adamant meat-lovers will want a second helping. (via The Edgy Veg)
Vegan Scallops Recipe
Scallops are one of our favorite summer meals, and thanks to oyster mushrooms’ seafood-like flavor, they make for a great vegan swap. (via Veggie Society)
Oyster Mushroom Philly Cheesesteak
Shake up your regular cheesesteak with this oyster mushroom recipe. You’ll be surprised how well they pair with cheese, peppers, and onions! (via Live Eat Learn)
Halibut en Papillote with Lemon, Mushrooms & Toasted Sesame Oil
This Gwyneth Paltrow favorite features a citrusy and savory combo that pairs beautifully with the subtle flavors of halibut. (via Brit + Co)
Oyster Mushroom Recipes The Whole Family Will Love
Vegan Oyster Mushroom Carnitas
Oyster mushrooms become the perfect foundation for chipotle and onion powders, garlic, avocados, and peppers. Try different combos of all of your favorite carnitas toppings until you find the perfect mix. (via Chef Bai)
BBQ King Oyster Mushrooms
The secret to the perfect BBQ oyster mushrooms is to roast them until they’re tender on the inside and a little bit crispy on the outside. Not only does it provide your meal more texture, but it’ll also add some smokiness. (via Gastroplant)
Honey Glazed Tempura Oyster Mushrooms
This oyster mushroom recipe is much easier to make than you might think. And when it’s served with honey? It becomes a sweet and salty bite that makes for a great side dish or snack anytime of day. (via No Eggs or Ham)
King Oyster Mushroom Cioppino
Traditionally, cioppino is a seafood stew made with tomatoes and wine. Fortunately, swapping your seafood for oyster mushrooms makes it vegan without removing that savory seafood flavor. (via This Wife Cooks)
Chashu Oyster Mushrooms
These barbecued mushrooms are perfect for your next bowl of ramen, or just to eat on their own, because yes, they are that good. (via Okonomi Kitchen)
Oyster Mushroom Pasta With A Creamy Sauce
We could eat creamy pasta every day of the week — including this simple mushroom dish that we want to make and remake. The texture of the mushrooms with the smooth, rich sauce is a total chef’s kiss moment. (via Give Recipe)
Garlic Butter Oyster Mushrooms
Garlic butter is a rich, flavorful, and easy sauce to go with any kind of dish. Try adding fresh herbs and other spices to complement the oyster mushrooms, like parsley or thyme. (via Spend With Pennies)
King Oyster Mushroom with Shiso Chimichurri & Miso Brown Butter Glaze
To make the Green Shiso & Cilantro Chimichurri, dice 2.8 ounces of shallots. In a Vitamix, combine the 2.8 ounces of stemless green shiso leaves and 1½ tablespoons of stemless cilantro leaves with ¾ tablespoons of fresh garlic purée, ½ cup rice wine vinegar, ½ cup grape seed oil, ⅓ cup extra virgin olive oil, ½ teaspoon dried chili flakes, and 1¼ teaspoon sea salt. Blend on the lowest speed until puréed, but chunky, to create the chimichurri. Pour into a mixing bowl and stir in the diced shallots. Refrigerate.
For the Miso Brown Butter Glaze, brown 1 pound unsalted butter in a sauté pan over medium heat. When the butter is browned, deglaze with ½ cup lemon juice. Strain into a fine China Cap Strainer and set aside. In a Vitamix, blend the butter, ⅔ cup organic white miso paste, 4 tablespoons tamari shoyu, and ⅔ cup mirin sweet cooking wine until smooth.
Cook the 4 large King Oyster Mushrooms - with their stems on - in a medium sauté pan over medium heat in the olive oil for 1 minute on each side until golden brown. Glaze the mushrooms with 2 tablespoons of the Miso Brown Butter Glaze, and continue basting at low heat until caramelized. Brush the remaining Miso Brown Butter Glaze on a cold plate, add a mushroom on top, drizzle with the Shiso & Cilantro Chimichurri, and sprinkle the mushroom with 2 ounces bonito flakes and 2 ounces black sesame seeds. Top with 1 ounce of cilantro leaves. (recipe courtesy of Chef Thomas Bellec of Bricoleur Vineyards)
