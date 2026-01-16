Why Pamela Anderson felt "yucky" seeing Seth Rogen at 2026 Golden Globes over 'Pam & Tommy' fallout

Pamela Anderson wants an apology for the 2022 Pam & Tommy show (starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan). It's no secret the actress disliked the series, (which tells the story of how her unauthorized sex tape with Tommy Lee went public, and was made for Hulu without her permission or blessing) and she told Andy Cohen just how uncomfortable it was to see executive producer and star Seth Rogen at the 2026 Golden Globes.

Here's why Pamela Anderson felt "yucky" seeing Seth Rogen at the Golden Globes.

Pamela Anderson felt "yucky" seeing Seth Rogen at the Golden Globes after 'Pam & Tommy' Erin Simkin/HULU “He did Pam & Tommy without talking to me,” Pamela Anderson said during the interview (via TMZ). “I just felt like, ugh. How can someone make a TV series out of difficult times in your life? And I am a living, breathing human being over here." "He was in the pit at the Golden Globes. We were close. I felt like, I’m not chopped liver over here. I felt weird about it." Anderson went on to talk about her work in the last couple of years, but how all the success can't totally stop negative feelings she still has about the project. “I’ve been so busy working. I’ve done five movies in the last year," she continues. "Sometimes it hits you and you feel kind of down. It felt a little yucky. Eventually, hopefully, he will reach out to me to apologize, not that it matters. When you are a public person, they say you have no right to privacy. But your darkest, deepest secrets or tragedies should not be fair game for a TV series. That pissed me off a little bit.”

But Pamela Anderson is "not a victim." Monica Schipper/Getty Images According to the Hulu synopsis, Pam & Tommy is based on the sex tape that was "stolen from the couple’s home by a disgruntled contractor (Seth Rogen)" and "went from underground bootleg-VHS curiosity to full-blown cultural obsession." The streamer also describes the series as "a love story, crime caper and cautionary tale rolled into one." This conversation with Andy Cohen isn't the first time Pamela Anderson has talked about Pam & Tommy, and she even told Variety in 2023 that it felt like "salt on the wound." She called the people behind the show “a—holes" who "still owe me a public apology.” “I’m not a victim, and I’m not the damsel in distress,” she continues. “I’ve made my choices in my life. Some obviously were made for me, but I’ve always been able to find myself again. And it’s created a strong person and a strong parent.”

