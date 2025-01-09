Pamela Anderson Just Gave The Most Relatable Reason For No-Makeup Life: "Saved A Lot Of Time"
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
After spending decades in the entertainment industry, some celebs like Pamela Anderson have opted for a makeup-free look. No one can forget when she stunned photographers right before Paris Fashion Week's Vivienne Westwood show last year by rocking a bare face. She told Vogue France, she wasn't thinking about not "wearing any makeup." However, she didn't want to "compete with the clothes" she was wearing. She felt "freedom" from not trying to "be the prettiest girl in the room" which speaks volumes to us!
Now, Pamela continues to embrace the no-makeup life — and not only does she look gorgeous, but she seems SO happy! The star shared recently how this lifestyle change impacts her day-to-day, and it's honestly incredibly relatable. Here's what she had to say!
Here's what Pamela Anderson just said about adopting a no-makeup life!
1. It saves her a lot of time.
Pamela Anderson stopped by the Live with Kelly and Markshow to talk about filming The Last Showgirl, her childhood, and how not wearing makeup has been beneficial for her. While her makeup-free clip from the episode isn't available on YouTube, PEOPLE reports hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos asking her how her decision has changed her life.
Ripa started with, "You don't travel with a glam squad. How liberating is that for you," while Consuelos followed with, "And how much time have you gotten back?"
The former Baywatch star said she's "saved a lot of time" and admitted that her sons "used to say that I spent half my life in a makeup chair."
2. She feels more focused in general.
Pamela Anderson also admitted things feel easier for her in general. "I feel like I could focus better when I did the film, too." And her life outside of that? She said she's "gotten out of wearing makeup and it's been fun."
It's interesting because Kelly Ripa shared she's been inspired by Pamela Anderson's makeup-free choice. She remembers not wearing makeup for a short while and said to herself, "'Pamela Anderson is a genius." Kelly even thought for a moment, "This is the way to live." We're so here for it!
3. She lives for a glam moment, but appreciates simplicity now.
Pamela's all for being makeup-free now, but she's not bashing glam moments. She actually "loved it" because "it's fun when you're new in the business and you get all this attention." She's just at a point where she's "done that" and wants to "simplify and keep it low key."
She really does "love being elegant, sophisticated" but has found what "works best" for her.
