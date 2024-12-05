Pantone’s 2025 Color Of The Year Is ‘Mocha Mousse’ — 15 Ways To Decorate With It
Finally — a Pantone Color of the Year that I can totally get on board with. PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse is a deliciously warm brown that blends two of my favorite things: coffee and chocolate. This cozy, yet refined hue is the ultimate neutral for anyone embracing the earthy tones that make your home decor feel grounded, organic, and effortlessly elevated. It's rich without being overpowering, with a muted sophistication (think: coffee with a splash of cream) that instantly warms up a space. Pantone describes it as the color of comfort, and I couldn’t agree more. Ready to infuse your home with a Mocha Mousse aesthetic? Here are 15 easy ways to embrace the look for 2025.
Mocha Mousse Soft Goods: Bedding + Pillows + Throws + Rugs
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Lustered Velvet Alastair Quilt
Velvet is making everything cozy for 2025 and this lovely set with mocha tones will instantly refresh your bed for the season.
McGee & Co.
McGee & Co. Polly Pillow Cover
This plaid pillow in 100% linen is luxe yet approachable for that sophisticated McGee vibe, mocha style!
McGee & Co.
McGee & Co. x Loeffler Randall Gardenia Pillow Cover
This warm plaid pattern, designed in collab with Loeffler Randall, is a perfect pairing for your mocha decor.
Lulu and Georgia
Lulu and Georgia Behren Wool Rug
This handwoven rug feels organic, fresh and modern with a literal grounding palette.
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn Faux Fur Mink Throw
This luxe faux mink fur in deep brown and creamy tones is the throw we want to cozy up with all winter.
Statement Mocha Mousse Accents
Lights and Lamps
Avero Concrete Table Lamp
The mocha cast in this concrete lamp is stunning in a bedroom or living room.
Minted
Minted Earthy Cascade I
This abstract print of a mountain and river landscape is earthy and modern and perfect for your wall decor. Pair it with Earthy Cascade II.
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn Artisan Studio Handcrafted Ceramic Collection
Ceramics have a way of making a home feel less sterile. The organic shape and rustic finish of these vessels are gorgeous in any mocha decor.
CB2
Regine Brown Glass Vase by goop
Inspired by midcentury Murano glass, this handblown brown glass vase by goop transitions from clear to earthy brown and looks lovely with a dried or fresh bouquet.
Mocha Mousse Furniture
Lulu and Georgia
Lulu and Georgia Baird Accent Chair
Let the overstuffed arms hug you while you read a book in this inviting accent chair.
Joybird
Joybird Denna Sectional
Get cozy in this dreamy oversized sectional with so many pillows, perfect for your winter weekend Netflix binge!
Mocha Mousse Paint
Sherwin Williams
Sherwin Williams SW 6067 Mocha
This muted chocolate neutral is perfect in a home office or living room. Try it as an accent wall or go full color drenching.
Benjamin Moore
Benjamin Moore Whipped Mocha CSP-350CSP-350
This color literally looks like a whipped mocha delivered straight from your favorite barista.
Graham & Brown
Graham & Brown Hot Mocha
This mocha leans into the warmer side, bringing a warm, inviting and luxe feel to a room.
Pair Mocha Mousse With These Colors
Wayfair
Chris Loves Julia x Loloi Matilda Collection
Lean into natural colors like creamy whites, beige, and taupe for a sophisticated mocha vibe. Olive, greige, and burgundy reds with a smidge of gold will also bring out the mocha warmth for 2025!
