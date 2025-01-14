Here's Everything You Should Know About Brittany And Patrick Mahomes' Kids
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are an NFL "It" couple we can't get enough of, from their enviable friendship with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to their ever-so adorable kids. And when it comes to their kids? Brittany and Patrick don't play around. They've been overjoyed to be parents since day one, and continue to approach their kids with such care and intentionality — including with their incredibly unique names! So, here's everything you should know about this sweet family of five!
Learn more about Patrick & Brittany Mahomes' adorable kids — and their very clever names!
How many kids do Patrick & Brittany Mahomes have?
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have three kids — Sterling Skye Mahomes, Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III, and Golden Raye Mahomes.
How old are Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' kids?
Sterling is 3, Bronze is 2, and Golden was born yesterday!
How did Brittany and Patrick Mahomes choose their kids names?
Since the arrival of Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' new bundle of joy, fans started to notice something interesting about their kids. Aside from being cute as a button, each of them have very unique baby names. Instead of taking the conventional route, the darling couple decided to pick a theme that feels on par with Patrick's NFL winning streak.
According to E! News, Brittany talked about the theme for her kids names in 2023. While talking about her dogs, she mentioned their names. "I got steel in college and named him after that." Then she admitted she thought about naming their second dog "sterling cause it went with steel perfect."
However, thinking about her future children made her change her mind. "...one day I want that to be daughters name so then we came up with Silver to go with steel."
Once Patrick and Brittany named their first daughter Sterling, the dots connected once they had their son. "...having a boy and him being Patrick Mahomes III, Bronze was just meant to be and went perfect," said Brittany.
We can't wait to learn about the inspiration for baby Golden Raye's name although we have an inkling it still follows the theme of her siblings' names.
What did they almost name 'Bronze?'
Funny enough, 'Bronze' almost had another name! Patrick told PEOPLE, "We were going with Trey at first because the third obviously and everything like that." He then shared his brother Jackson is the mastermind behind his son's name. "I started meeting more and more people with the nickname Trey, and Jackson came up to me and was like, 'What about Bronze?'"
He later said, "I haven't seen anybody else do that...I like it."
What have they said about being parents?
Brittany Mahomes is always shedding light on her role as a mom. Based on this Instagrampost, Brittany adores it. "Thanking the Lord everyday for making me a Mom. My most favorite role and biggest blessings."
Patrick Mahomes doesn't talk about fatherhood as often, but he's still a doting father. When celebrating his daughter's birthday, he wrote a sweet post on Instagram. "Happy 3rd birthday Sterling Skye! You are my 💙! Stop growing up so fast."
