Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Bumpdate Picture With BFF Taylor Swift
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
We all know Taylor Swift is the QUEEN of squads, but it's clear that she also loves a good one-on-one BFF date. Whether she's attending Emma Stone's movie premiere or joining Selena Gomez for dinner, Taylor loves spending time with her friends just as much as she loves getting cozy with Travis Kelce. And at a recent Kansas City Chiefs game, the Reputation singer was seen posing with Brittany Holmes — and Brittany's baby bump! We love our WAGs literally so much, so here are all their best BFF moments.
Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes Full Friendship Timeline
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
September 30, 2023 — Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift Have Dinner
After the first Kansas City Chiefs game Taylor showed up to support her beau, Taylor and Brittany grabbed dinner with the rest of their friends in New York City. Sophie Turner and Blake Lively were also in attendance, and this is one dinner party I'd love to join.
"They dined in a private room. Everyone had a blast,” a source told PEOPLE. “They all got along and were just laughing all night over drinks and delicious food."
October 1, 2023 — Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Watch A Chiefs Game Together
The celeb friend group continues as Brittany Mahomes, Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman watch the Chiefs V. New York Jets. I've never been so interested in football.
David Eulitt/Getty Images
October 13, 2023 — Brittany Mahomes Is "Thrilled" To Join Taylor's Friend Group
After Taylor and Brittany watched another game together on the 12th, a source told US Weekly just how much Brittany has enjoyed spending time with the popstar.
“Brittany is thrilled to be building a genuine friendship with Taylor. They’ve hung out a couple of times and have grown fairly close in a short period of time," the source says. "Brittany thinks Taylor is so sweet and down-to-earth, and they get along really great. The fact that Patrick and Travis are best friends makes things even better. They’re having a blast and love cheering on their men together.”
October 22, 2023 — Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Show Off Their New Handshake
We group up with the iconic Parent Trap handshake (which was also kind of a dance?), so it only makes since we should hyper fixate on another handshake during our adult years.
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
November 4, 2023 — It's Girls' Night Out!
Taylor Swift has always taken GNO seriously, and in November, she was joined by Brittany, Sophie Turner, Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, and Gigi Hadid. Don't mind me, I'm just daydreaming about this group chat.
“Brittany is having a blast hanging out with Taylor and her friends," another source told US Weekly. "She loves making new friends and loves how down-to-earth Sophie, Gigi, Selena and Cara all are.”
December 1, 2023 — Brittany & Patrick Mahomes Join Taylor & Travis At A Holiday Bar
Remember the holiday bar that had us convinced Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were living an IRL rom-com? Brittany and Patrick Mahomes were also there! Brittany and her hubby wore matching reindeer onesies and rumor has it Taylor and Travis wore matching holiday sweaters.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
December 25, 2023 — Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift Spend Christmas Together
Spending any major holiday together is a pretty big deal, which is why I was floored when Taylor Swift showed up to the Chiefs' Christmas Day game. She wore an adorable Santa hat with 87 (Travis' number) on it, along with a red sweater and red lipstick. Brittany rocked a Santa hat with Patrick's number 15 and a tweed coat. Ho ho ho!
January 13, 2024 — Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Twin
Showing up to support your SO's? Fun. Showing up in matching jackets? Extra fun.
February 11, 2024 — Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift Share a Super Bowl Moment
We have no doubt Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes have full confidence in their guys. And after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl (and beat the San Francisco 49ers), Brittany Mahomes was reportedly seen pointing to Taylor and shouting "I told you!"
Al Bello/Getty Images
July 6, 2024 — Brittany Mahomes Attends The Eras Tour
Brittany decided to work smarter not harder when she booked a trip to Amsterdam, and showed up at Taylor's Eras Tour. She won the lottery in the surprise song department — Taylor Swift played a “Sweeter Than Fiction” & ”Holy Ground” mash-up, and a “Mary’s Song (Oh My My My)," ”So High School,” & ”Everything Has Changed” mash-up.
September 8, 2024 — Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift Attend The US Open
After Brittany and Taylor partied in Rhode Island together, squashing rumors of a feud when Brittany liked one of Donald Trump's social media posts, the BFFs showed up to the US Open with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. They both looked classy chic, with Taylor wearing a gingham dress and Brittany wearing a white polo dress.
October 7, 2024 — Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Hang Out At The Chiefs Game
The WAGs are back at it for the 2024 season, and I'm not mad about it one bit. Not only did Taylor go viral for her metallic faux freckles at the Kansas City Chiefs V. New Orleans Saints, but the BFFs, along with Lyndsay Bell, were also seen cradling Brittany's baby bump! "Same girls, new bump🥹❤️," Brittany said on Instagram.
