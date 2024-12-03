I'm Obsessed With Jason And Kylie Kelce's Tinder Love Story: "Thank Goodness You Swiped Right Too"
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
After learning that Kylie Kelce's pregnant with baby no. 4, we couldn't wait to revisit her relationship with Jason! From meeting on Tinder (can you imagine matching with an NFL star like that?!) to having three adorable daughters, this is one couple whose love feels truly genuine. All we can say is maybe there's hope for single people who haven't completely ditched their dating apps yet? If you're not convinced, keep scrolling to lean more about Jason and Kylie Kelce's sweet marriage!
Let's take a look at Jason & Kylie Kelce's relationship timeline from the beginning!
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
2014
Apparently Jason and Kylie Kelce were one of the lucky few who found true love on Tinder because that's how their relationship began (via PEOPLE). The news was shared in the documentary Kelce on Amazon Prime and featured Kylie saying, "Jason won't let me lie about this. We met on Tinder."
Funny enough, she didn't know Jason was a football player until she and her friends said, "Hold my mule" so they could do some deep diving about his background. It didn't take long for the dots to connect even though Kylie didn't want to believe what she was seeing. "It can't be him; it's a catfish."
When they finally met up for the first date, Jason remembers falling for her instantly. "Right away when she walks in the door, the most beautiful woman I've ever seen." However, he revealed a date fail occurred on his part during an episode of New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce. He said he "definitely fell asleep" because he "got a little too inebriated."
Luckily, Kylie didn't think he was a complete loser for turning their first date into a snooze fest.
November 2015
The following year, Kylie shared a cute black and white photo of the couple with the caption, "Thank goodness you swiped right too."
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
August 2017
The couple continued to date until Jason decided it was time to put a ring on Kylie's finger. She shared another pic of them standing together on Instagram August 7, 2017 where it was clear she was wearing an engagement ring. She wrote, "I'm the luckiest girl in the world 😍." A quick scroll through the comments shows plenty of congratulatory comments which we love to see!
Last year, Jason admitted the way he proposed wasn't something out of a fairytale on his and Travis' New Heights podcast. Not wanting to ruin his plan to surprise her with a proposal, Jason came up with an odd reason to walk back into her parents' house to ask for their permission.
"I couldn’t figure out how to inconspicuously go back into the house…So when we got in the car I said ‘Ky, I’m sorry, I have to take a s–t right now,'" he remembered saying. However, he made her suspicious because his poop sessions don't happen that quickly. She said, "And then he said, ‘This is not the most romantic way to do this, but can you get out of the truck?’ So sweet."
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Dove
February 2018
When the Eagles beat the New England Patriots in 2018's Super Bowl game, Kylie was there to support her fiancé Jason Kelce (via Page Six). She posted a celebratory photo of them standing on the football field and it was clear they were both ecstatic about the victory.
April 2018
According to this photo, Jason & Kylie Kelce got married April 15, 2018. A year later, she posted a few more BTS photos of their big day and it was clear they had a gorgeous outdoor wedding. She wore a pretty A-line dress and chic veil while looked handsome in a tailored suit.
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
October 2019
In 2019, they welcomed their first daughter, Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce October 2, 2019. Jason posted a cute picture of Kylie holding baby Wyatt and wrote, "Chunked up the Deuces on her way out," as part of his caption.
March 2021
Their middle daughter Eliotte Ray Kelce was born a couple of years later in 2021. Kylie posted the sweetest photo of her on Instagram, making sure to note, "Elliotte Ray Kelce has arrived. 🥰 🎀" Little one had the chubbiest cheeks that we're sure Jason & Kylie couldn't stop kissing.
February 2023
And just last year, their third daughter arrived before spring! Kylie also posted her cute baby face on Instagram with the caption, "Yesterday little lady #3 joined us. Bennett Llewellyn Kelce. 8lbs. 5oz. and 21inches long."
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
March 2024
Earlier this year, Jason Kelce decided to retire from the NFL and had the loving support of Kylie (via Page Six). He'd spent 13 years playing for the Eagles so, naturally, it was an emotional time for the former athlete. First his thanked his younger brother Travis by saying, "There is no chance I would be here without the bond Travis and I share...We did almost everything together — competed, fought, laughed, cried and learned from each other. We invented games, imagine ourselves as star players of that time."
He apparently took the moment after that to reminisce about the funny first date he had with Kylie and how it's led to the family they have now.
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
November 2024
All of that has led to this moment: Jason and Kylie Kelce's family is growing! Kylie announced that she's pregnant, and they're expecting baby no. 4 and couldn't be more thrilled to add a sixth member to their household! We can't wait to learn more news about the new "little lady" that'll be joining them!
