Patrick And Brittany Mahomes Show Off New Baby Bump On The Red Carpet
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
I didn't think it was possible, but Patrick and Brittany Mahomes may have restored my faith in high school sweethearts. It's been 12 years since they first started dating and they're still going strong as a married couple! They've also recently announced they're expecting baby no. 3 — which is no small feat when their lives are already so full.
Here's everything we know about this stunning football couple that's setting the tone for everyone else.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Verizon
March 2012: Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Become High School Sweethearts
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes started dating while they attended Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, TX which makes them high school sweethearts! During an appearance on the TODAY show, Patrick talked about the beginning of their relationship. "I think at that point we had been dating for a couple months," he said before admitting he was "just a normal teenage kid showing up at the family dinner."
May 2013: Patrick & Brittany Go To Prom
The cute teens were still going strong a year later because they went to prom together! Patrick posted a pic on Instagram the day they were set to go and it perfectly captured the early 2010s (i.e. collage instead of carousel pictures). He wrote, "
Best prom date a guy could ask for," in his caption and I think we can agree they both felt that way.
Rob Carr/Getty Images
2013-2014: Patrick & Brittany Enter A Long Distance Relationship
Interestingly enough, Brittany went to college at the University of Texas at Tyler (via University of Texas at Tyler) while Patrick played football at Texas Tech University (via NCAA). It seems they were committed to stay together no matter what!
February 2, 2020: Brittany Supports Patrick After His Super Bowl WinAfter Patrick was drafted to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017 (via Chiefs), the team won the Super Bowl in 2020 (via PEOPLE). They played against the San Francisco 49ers where the final scores were 31-20.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME
September 2, 2020: Patrick Proposes To Brittany
Later that year, Patrick and Brittany got engaged! PEOPLE managed to grab the cute BTS screenshots of the special moments shared on the couple's individual Instagram stories and I think I've found the perfect ring replacement to send to my fiancé. JK!
September 29, 2020: Patrick & Brittany Announce Their First Pregnancy
The couple surprised everyone with their pregnancy announcement towards the end of September 2020 with Brittany writing, "Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding❤️," on Instagram. The couple looked cute as Brittany held her sonogram picture and Patrick held her tiny baby bump.
Patrick's pale pink shirt may have been a nod to their baby's gender because their daughter was born a few months later!
February 20, 2021: Patrick & Brittany Welcome Their Baby
Patrick & Brittany's daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, was born February 20, 2021. Not only did Brittany share the news of her birth on Instagram, but Patrick also shared the same picture on his page. Though they didn't show baby Sterling's face, they shared she weighed 6 lbs, 11 oz.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
March 20, 2021: Patrick & Brittany Share The First Photo Of Sterling
The closest baby reveal fans of Patrick & Brittany received is one where the NFL star held her in an adorable pic the month after Sterling was born. He posted it on Instagram to seemingly celebrate her being alive for a full month and it was a sweet gesture.
May 9, 2021: Brittany Gets Excited For Her First Mother's Day
On Mother's Day in 2021, Brittany expressed her excitement about celebrating the holiday as a new mom. PEOPLE reports she wrote on Instagram, "Dear Sterling, thank you for making me a mommy and being the biggest blessing EVER, Mommy & Daddy love you more than you will ever understand."
June 20, 2021: Brittany Celebrates Patrick's First Father's Day
Brittany also made sure Patrick was celebrated on Father's Day by sharing the cutest carousel of pictures featuring their family on Instagram. "Happy 1st Fathers Day!!! We love you❤️," she wrote. Fans were able to see Sterling's full face in most of the pictures and it's clear that she felt content in her dad's arms.
JC Olivera/Getty Images
March 12, 2022: Patrick & Brittany Make It Down The Aisle
Despite their baby detour, Patrick & Brittany got married in March 2022. They got married in Maui, HI and made sure little Sterling had a role as flower girl in their wedding (via PEOPLE). Brittany wasn't shy about posting candid moments from the couple's big day and seemed thrill to have their daughter there! "Having your daughter apart of your wedding, just hits different🥺💕 I love you sister girl💖," she wrote.
March 2022: Patrick & Brittany Enjoyed A Romantic Honeymoon
The couple celebrated a romantic honeymoon in St. Barts (via PEOPLE) and enjoyed time in nature. Brittany concluded they had "a perfect honeymoon" on her Instagram stories which seems like it was true!
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
May 29, 2022: Patrick & Brittany Announce They're Expecting Again
June 26, 2022: Patrick & Brittany Reveal Baby No. 2's Gender
The couple were riding the high of preparing for their second baby because they couldn't wait to reveal the gender to PEOPLE. They both wore the cutest blue hoodies that said, "Baby Mahomes, boy or girl" with 'boy' circled in blue. Even Baby Sterling was all smiles in the first photo.
Jason Hanna/Getty Images
August 31, 2022: Brittany Celebrates Her Birthday With Patrick & Sterling
The couple then celebrated Brittany's 27th birthday which she documented on Instagram. She wore a cute navy blue set that complemented her baby bump while Patrick kept it cool and casual in a Fendi t-shirt, dark blue jeans, and sneakers. "Cheers to 27✨," Brittany wrote.
November 28, 2022: Patrick & Brittany Welcome Their Second Child
Shortly after Thanksgiving, Patrick & Brittany gave birth to their son, "Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III" who weighed "7lbs 8oz," according to the athlete's Instagram caption. Similar to Sterling's birth announcement, the couple didn't show little Patrick's face, just his feet in the cutest onesie I've ever seen. A diamond bracelet or necklace with their son's nickname was also placed right under his little body.
Fernando Leon/Getty Images
January 11, 2023: Patrick Becomes Co-Owner Of Women's Soccer Team With Brittany
This is one couple who isn't afraid of doing business together because Patrick joined Brittany as the co-owner of Kansas City Currents! He shared the following message on Instagram, "I am thankful for the chance to join @brittanylynne as part of the Kansas City Current's ownership team. She and the Longs have done an incredible job building a world-class organization and I am excited to join another championship-caliber club as it continues to make history."
January 29, 2023: Brittany Supports Patrick's Return To The Super Bowl
Brittany didn't waste time supporting Patrick heading back to the Super Bowl with the Chiefs again and brought along Sterling. She shared the cutest BTS video of Patrick running over to give them both a kiss before heading back on the field. She wrote, "So. Dang. Proud. OF YOUUUU❤️" as her caption.
February 9, 2023: Patrick Praises Brittany In His NFL MVP Speech
PEOPLE got the inside scoop on Patrick's MVP speech and he had nothing but kind words for his wife. "To my wife Brittany, my baby girl Sterling and my son Bronze, this crazy life that we are living means nothing without y'all, keeping me balanced, and making me appreciate every single day. No matter how I feel coming home, y'all bring me joy and make me appreciate the time that I get to spend with y'all. Thank you for always being there for me, through my good times and my bad. Love y'all," he said.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
February 12, 2023: Patrick and Brittany celebrate his Super Bowl win
When Patrick and the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2023, Brittany made it known she continues to be his biggest supporter. She wasn't shy about heading to Instagram to let the world know just how proud she was of him. PEOPLE reports she screamed, "He did it," without hesitation.
May 1, 2023: Patrick and Brittany attend the Met Gala
The coupled attend 2023's Met Gala together in classic looks that showed they know how to dress to impress. The only thing that wasn't traditional about Brittany's look were here sky high metallic heels and sequin bardot neckline.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
February 11, 2024: Brittany and Patrick celebrate his 2024 Super Bowl win
Brittany brought Sterling and Bronze onto the field before Patrick's fourth Super Bowl game and the couple celebrated together after the quarterback led his team to victory. When Patrick accepted the MVP trophy, his third in total, he expressed his gratitude for Brittany and their kids.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
July 12, 2024: Baby No. 3 Is On The Way
Baby No. 3 is officially on the way as the couple have announced their family is getting bigger. Brittany and Patrick look closer than even in this carousel, making me thinking have three kids isn't so bad! "Family of 5 coming soon🥹 blessings on blessings🙏🏻🤍," says Brittany's caption.
September 8, 2024" Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Attend The US Open With Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce
October 28, 2024: Patrick & Brittany Step Out At Charity Gala
The couple stepped out on the red carpet for their 15 and Mahomes Foundation Gala in honor of their charity. They couldn't stop smiling in these pictures from the charity's Instagram story — and I can see why! Aside from the fact they're getting ready to welcome their third child, they genuinely looked excited to be celebrating their charity.
