10 Unique Ways To Stay In Touch With Long-Distance Friends
Life happens. We take new jobs, reach new goals, buy new homes, perhaps get married and have kids — all good news, but sadly sometimes that means moving away from our besties. It can be challenging to stay in touch, especially when you’re in different time zones, but with a little effort and creativity, there’s so much you can do to keep meaningful connections with your long-distance friends beyond a group text or meme share. Here are 10 tips to help you stay close.
Send a personalized card with audio or video. Moonpig lets you create unique cards with cute templates, photos, videos, audio clips, and your own handwritten copy! They’ll even mail them for you – saving you a trip to the post office.
Choose from a selection of more than 20K cards to share with your bestie no matter what is going on in her life – engagements, birthdays, babies, new job, or just because you want to say hello, make her laugh, and show how much you care for her. Moonpig cards cost less than a regular card, and you can find free e-cards as well! Want to send a birthday gift too? You can add a gift card from a bunch of popular retailers like Sephora, Nordstrom and Uber Eats to your card.
Celebrate The Milestones
Staying present in your friends’ lives, even as they change direction, can help keep you connected. Reach out to share your latest news, and congratulate them on the engagements, promotions, weddings, and other milestones. The B+C staff took a moment to share their favorite Moonpig Cards with their favorite friends. Have a reason to celebrate with a group? You can have friends and family sign by creating a Group Card.
Schedule Virtual Coffee Dates
Find a regular time that works for both of you to share your stories over a morning cup. Maybe it’s during your morning walk for coffee, or after work on your commute home. Chatting by phone vs. via social media can help you get into deeper details about your life and theirs. Hearing a real LOL can really make your day too. With Moonpig’s cards, you can add multiple photos so you can share a glimpse into your life lately.
Host A Virtual Happy Hour
Virtual happy hours sort of came to a halt once the world opened up, but they’re a great way to stay in touch with long-distance friends. Have fun with it with new cocktail recipes that you can share beforehand, and then shake and stir while you chat!
Make Them A Playlist
Music is a great way to connect and relive the best of times. Look for songs that remind you of your bestie, from the cities you’ve shared to the concerts you’ve danced to all night together to your car karaoke favorites.
Take An Online Class Together
Whatever you have going on in your lives, finding the time to get creative and healthy together, even if it’s a one-day workshop around something you have in common, will strengthen those bonds that brought you together in the first place. This could be a great gift too – a fitness class, a cooking class, a business class to build your bestie empire, whatever it is it will remind you why you’re friends and why you’re always there to lift each other up.
Send Surprise Care Packages
If your friend could use a little self care postpartum or just needs a little TLC during this time, send over a care package of her favorite things and little mementos of your time together. Add a Moonpig card too, where you can add an audio or video message via QR code that says you’re thinking about them and wish you could be closer.
Take An Annual Trip Together
Annual trips with your besties are so good for the soul. Find a central location where you can all meet without the expense being too much for one person. Gather to celebrate a birthday or other milestone or just because. It’s a great way to feel connected to people you care about most and remind yourself what truly matters in life.
Start A Remote Book Or Recipe Club
Share your favorite books or recipes (or both!) each month and host a virtual monthly book club or dinner club to catch up and talk through some of your highlights of the experiences.
Host A Virtual Trivia Night
Get the squad back together for a silly trivia night based on a theme, such as ‘90s movies, women’s sports, or random trivia about our love lives.
Send Them A Just Because Card
Even sharing the smallest details can help you stay connected and boost your mood. Surprise your friend with a note that you’re just thinking about them. And supersize it! Moonpig has Extra Large Cards too. Nothing feels so good as to know your friend went out of their way to just say hello, in the most thoughtful way possible.
