The 5 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Movies, Ranked From Phenomenal To Tragic
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
The 2000s was a golden age for all kinds of fantasy movies. Think the Narnia trilogy, Harry Potter, and of course, Pirates of the Caribbean. Not only did it have me dreaming of a tropical vacation but who didn't fall in love with Orlando Bloom as Will Turner? The first film was so successful it led to a whole series (and a redesign of the Disney World ride that inspired it), not to mention the fact Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow has been cemented in pop culture history forever!
Here's the official Brit + Co ranking of the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, from best to worst.
1. 'Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl'
Walt Disney Studios
Yeah, the first film totally takes the cake as the best Pirates of the Caribbean movie. It has a super solid script, and introduces us to characters who feel three-dimensional, engaging, and memorable. Jack Sparrow and Will Turner search for Captain Barbossa, who's taken Jack's ship (alongside his past crew, who are now undead) and kidnapped Elizabeth Swann, Will's love.
2. 'Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End'
Walt Disney Studios
Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End is such an emotional experience that I have to put it at number 2. It's the perfect conclusion to the original trilogy, and follows Will, Elizabeth, and Barbossa as they set off to find Jack. It's got everything: romance, adventure, humor. And Elizabeth becoming Pirate King? 2007 me was shook.
3. 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest'
Peter Mountain/Disney
The third spot on this list just has to go to the second installment of the OG trilogy. In this Pirates of the Caribbean movie, our favorite pirates are all hunting for the heart of Davy Jones: Jack hopes to avoid becoming Davy's slave, while Will wants to free his father. It's fun and opens with a crazy scene as Will and Elizabeth's wedding is interrupted by Lord Beckett arresting them.
4. 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales'
Walt Disney Studios
The latest installment of the Pirates franchise (which was released in 2017) comes in at four. As Jack searches for Poseidon's Trident to defeat Captain Salazar, Will's son Henry teams up with astronomer Carina Smyth to help defeat the dangerous enemy. I love how this film brings Will and Elizabeth back (even if it's only for a bit), and I think the whole story is the perfect treat for fans of the series.
5. 'Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides'
Walt Disney Studios
In the fourth Pirates of the Caribbean movie, Jack and Barbossa are looking for the fountain of youth, only to learn they're up against Blackbeard and his daughter. Unfortunately, Will and Elizabeth are nowhere to be found, which means this movie just doesn't have the same magic as the originals (even though Sam Claflin has my heart).
