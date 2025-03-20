Finding the perfect plus-size swimsuit is all about feeling confident, comfortable, and of course, stylish. Whether you love a sleek one-piece or a flirty bikini, there are so many flattering options out there that celebrate your curves. Get ready to upgrade your swimwear game with these must-have plus-size swimsuits for summer!

Shop our 11 favorite cute and comfy plus-size swimsuits below!

Land's End Land's End Slender Suit Wrap One Piece Swimsuit The wrap silhouette on this suit is nothing but flattering, hugging in your waist to a tee.

Summersalt Summersalt The Ruched Sidestroke One Piece Add a little pinch of playfulness into your swim look with an asymmetrical strap! Plus, an all-black number will never not be chic.

Target Shade & Shore Shirred Square Neck One Piece Swimsuit Square necklines are exceptionally flattering on plus-size body types, adding a feminine vibe to your collarbone and chest areas. The floral pattern on this particular one-piece is also springtime's perfect match – spring break, anyone?!

Lane Bryant Lane Bryant Underwire Balconette Bikini Top With plenty of support up top, this balconette-style bikini top will have the girls sittin' right.

Land's End Land's End Plus Size Ruffle Hem Mini Swim Skirt For added coverage, swim skirts are the way to go – but they don't always have to be bulky! This one is frilled up with a subtle ruffled hem to give your gorgeous body added shape.

Target Wild Fable Bow Front Triangle Bikini Top Polka dot swimsuits are everything this season. If you want to show some more skin, this adorable bikini (complete with bows on the front and sides!) is calling your name.

Land's End Land's End Plus Size Slender Suit Wrap Tankini Top Tankinis offer a nice balance between a one-piece and a bikini, erasing the difficulty of putting (and taking off) a one-piece and covering up spaces where traditional bikinis simply don't cover. This top even comes ready with a slenderizing design so you can feel stunning in your curves!

Summersalt Summersalt The Ruffle Oasis One Piece Ruffles truly have our heart! This one-piece with ruffled straps is perfectly sectioned from bottom to top with a contrasting pattern to keep your look from being too monotonous.

Target Wild Fable Removable Rosette Extra High Leg Extra Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit Okay, yes. Look at those lil' flowers! We adore that this one-piece lets some skin peek out without being too revealing or cheap-looking. Plus, the bold red color makes such a statement, whether you're at the beach or sitting poolside.

Target Shade & Shore Ruffle Plunge Tankini Top Fitting you more like a top would, this ruffled cutie has all the coziness – and a gorgeous floral pattern – included.

Summersalt Summersalt The Sea Breeze Cutout One-Piece The retro revival is here! The bold stripes on the top half of this one piece swimsuit are totally classic, though not too overwhelming since the bottom half boasts a solid shade.

