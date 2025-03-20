Be totally beach-ready!
11 Confidence-Boosting Plus-Size Swimsuits To Wear All Summer
Finding the perfect plus-size swimsuit is all about feeling confident, comfortable, and of course, stylish. Whether you love a sleek one-piece or a flirty bikini, there are so many flattering options out there that celebrate your curves. Get ready to upgrade your swimwear game with these must-have plus-size swimsuits for summer!
Shop our 11 favorite cute and comfy plus-size swimsuits below!
Land's End
Land's End Slender Suit Wrap One Piece Swimsuit
The wrap silhouette on this suit is nothing but flattering, hugging in your waist to a tee.
Summersalt
Summersalt The Ruched Sidestroke One Piece
Add a little pinch of playfulness into your swim look with an asymmetrical strap! Plus, an all-black number will never not be chic.
Target
Shade & Shore Shirred Square Neck One Piece Swimsuit
Square necklines are exceptionally flattering on plus-size body types, adding a feminine vibe to your collarbone and chest areas. The floral pattern on this particular one-piece is also springtime's perfect match – spring break, anyone?!
Lane Bryant
Lane Bryant Underwire Balconette Bikini Top
With plenty of support up top, this balconette-style bikini top will have the girls sittin' right.
Land's End
Land's End Plus Size Ruffle Hem Mini Swim Skirt
For added coverage, swim skirts are the way to go – but they don't always have to be bulky! This one is frilled up with a subtle ruffled hem to give your gorgeous body added shape.
Target
Wild Fable Bow Front Triangle Bikini Top
Polka dot swimsuits are everything this season. If you want to show some more skin, this adorable bikini (complete with bows on the front and sides!) is calling your name.
Land's End
Land's End Plus Size Slender Suit Wrap Tankini Top
Tankinis offer a nice balance between a one-piece and a bikini, erasing the difficulty of putting (and taking off) a one-piece and covering up spaces where traditional bikinis simply don't cover. This top even comes ready with a slenderizing design so you can feel stunning in your curves!
Summersalt
Summersalt The Ruffle Oasis One Piece
Ruffles truly have our heart! This one-piece with ruffled straps is perfectly sectioned from bottom to top with a contrasting pattern to keep your look from being too monotonous.
Target
Wild Fable Removable Rosette Extra High Leg Extra Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit
Okay, yes. Look at those lil' flowers! We adore that this one-piece lets some skin peek out without being too revealing or cheap-looking. Plus, the bold red color makes such a statement, whether you're at the beach or sitting poolside.
Target
Shade & Shore Ruffle Plunge Tankini Top
Fitting you more like a top would, this ruffled cutie has all the coziness – and a gorgeous floral pattern – included.
Summersalt
Summersalt The Sea Breeze Cutout One-Piece
The retro revival is here! The bold stripes on the top half of this one piece swimsuit are totally classic, though not too overwhelming since the bottom half boasts a solid shade.
