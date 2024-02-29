These Cute Target Swimsuits Are Begging To Be Brought To The Beach
The day Target swimsuits hit stores is the day I can feel myself becoming myself again. After all, summer is when I thrive! As the weather warms up (albeit slowly), it's time to shop all the Target swimsuits before the cutest ones sell out.
From one piece bathing suits to teeny, cheeky bikinis, the retailer's got their swimwear game on lock – and these 16 Target swimsuits prove it! From more modest swim dresses to spring break-worthy matching sets, scroll ahead for the best Target swimsuits of the season.
Target One Piece Swimsuits
Shade & Shore Shirred Ribbed Bandeau Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit
This one piece bandeau-style swimmy is giving major cool girl vibes. The soft, slightly ribbed material it's made out of is designed to hug your shape in the most flattering way, while the bust stays put with the help of a durable elastic band. If you don't exactly jive with the strapless look, this $25 style arrives with a set of detachable and adjustable straps.
This little number is also available in three other colors (black, blue, and pink) and you can shop it in sizes XS-XL now.
Kona Sol Pucker Square Neck One Piece Swimsuit
If there's one thing about me, it's that I love a square neckline. They're universally flattering and provide your look with somethin' a little bit different than the rest!
That's exactly why this very marine-inspired green suit is perfect for poolside or the beach – the unique neckline will have heads turning left and right. Best of all? You'll feel comfortable and supported all day long, thanks to the sewn-in cups and the wide adjustable straps.
This $46 piece is truly timeless and will last you past this season and the next. Shop it in this gorgeous green or lavender or peach! It's now available in plus sizes 14-24.
Kona Sol Full Coverage Tummy Control Cap Sleeve U-Wire One Piece Swimsuit
This Target swimsuit comes complete with a tummy control feature that will undoubtedly make you look snatched, no matter where you are. I've never seen a style like this one, TBH, and I am obsessed – the slim cap sleeves and deep-diving notch on the neckline are just adorable, plus they add a feminine air to the look as a whole. You could even get away with wearing this as a bodysuit on dry land!
This berry-red color definitely speaks to the spring and summer seasons with beautiful vibrance. You can snag this $42 one piece in sizes XS-XL now!
Shade & Shore Twist-Front Plunge One Piece Swimsuit
This cute suit makes me want to singlehandedly bring back ombré fashion... The twisted front detail is enough to make it stand out from other styles, but that's not all this Target piece has to offer! The flipside of this swimmy features an open back that secures stylishly with a bow tie, allowing you to show some skin and simply get some sun. The plunging neckline definitely incorporates a flirty vibe to your vacay (or pool day) get-up.
This $36 piece is also shoppable in a rich brown color if ombré isn't for you. You can snag it in sizes XS-XL now.
Shade & Shore Square Neck Wide Binding One Piece Swimsuit
The white trim on this Target swimsuit delivers some serious vintage vibes, contrasting wonderfully with the mesmerizing green body. This number boasts medium-level coverage, so you can move about without worrying about an accidental slip or wardrobe blip. The fit is fairly straightforward, plus it's customizable with the addition of adjustable straps.
Add this pick to your cart for just $36! It's currently shoppable in sizes XS-XL.
Shade & Shore Mesh Front One Piece Swimsuit
Mesh is just that girl. The see-through cutouts on this Target swimsuit allow for a hint of mystery and sexiness... because, after all, you should feel sexy in your swimsuit! I think black is the perfect color to opt for when buying a suit because you can be confident it'll match with whatever else you're wearing at any point in time.
The mesh paneling on this one piece crosses back and forth across the front of the stomach, with the rest of the material being an opaque black. This suit is the perfect amount of spicy for when you want to look and feel your best by the pool or ocean.
Snag it for $40 in this deep black or a stark white color in sizes XS-XL today.
Wild Fable High Leg Cheeky Scoop Back One Piece Swimsuit
This one piece makes a play on traditional suits, instead hiking up the leg holes to elongate your legs and giving it a plunging open back to reveal some skin. It's fairly basic when it comes to the other Target swimsuits, but I think it works perfectly for those who aren't looking for extra bells and whistles.
There aren't any cups in this swimmy – just a convenient built-in shelf bra. It's fully lined and fitted with adjustable straps to find your ultimate fit! Shop it for just $20 in this eye-catching red or a basic black.
Shade & Shore Ribbed Plunge Front Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit
This has gotta be my favorite of all the hottest Target swimsuits this season. The triangular cutout that sits just above the tummy gives the illusion that this one piece is actually a two piece, but it's not as uncomfortable as a bikini in any way. The supportive high-waisted bottom half is extremely flattering (the high leg makes it extra-cheeky), while the ruched top has all the pizazz.
This $50 pick secures with a tie in the back, so you can land on a fit as tight or as loose as you like. The fact that it's shoppable in actual bra sizes is life-saving for a good fit, too! Find this floral design in sizes 34D-38DD.
Target Bikinis
Wild Fable Triangle Bikini Top + Side-Tie Scoop Front High Leg Adjustable Bikini Bottoms
It seems this season is all about the high leg! High leg silhouettes like this will def make those beautiful legs look longer and luscious. This strappy bikini set with a tie-back triangle top and adjustable, tied bottoms is very straightforward compared to most traditional suits, but that doesn't mean it's bland! The electric purple colorway makes this pick instantly attractive. If purple just isn't the vibe, you can also shop it in black, red, or green!
Both pieces of this two piece are $12, making the entire look an accessible total of $24. The purple shade is now shoppable in sizes XXS-XL!
Shade & Shore Shirred Ribbed Bralette Bikini Top + Ribbed Hipster Bikini Bottoms
This sporty set is living in my head rent-free. For those that prefer not to fuss with excessive ties, clasps, or buttons, each piece of this bikini is super easy to put on – with just a singular clasp at the back of the top. Plus, no underwires or bulky cups to mess with! The shirred v-neck top also features adjustable straps, so finding a length that feels right isn't a challenge. The bottoms are more of a low-rise vibe.
Each piece in this set is $15, so your whole look will set you back $30. You can find this style in black, brown, or pink, too. Shop it in sizes XS-XL today!
Wild Fable Center Front U-Wire Bandeau Bikini Top + Scoop Front Ultra Cheeky Ultra High Leg Pieced Bikini Bottoms
I simply cannot get enough florals! I love the more abstract, color-blocked design on this Target bikini.
The top hugs your bod in the most loving way, securing in the back with a wide-strapped bow tie. It also comes ready with detachable, adjustable straps for the pool days you'd prefer to have more support up top. The flirtly little u-shaped wire detail is the cherry on top for me, TBH! The bottoms are equally cheeky (literally showing some cheek, if you know what I mean), but soooo adorable for sunning.
The top is $18 while the bottoms are $15. All together, this colorful look costs $33 and is available in sizes XXS-XL now.
Shade & Shore Underwire Ruffle Trim Bikini Top + Ruffle Cheeky Bikini Bottoms
I highly recommend buying a white swimsuit if you're jetting off to a coastal vacation. The clean color will match perfectly with a blue water beach!
This flirty n' femme bikini set begins with a stunning ruffled top that's supported nicely by a discreet underwire. The top (with cute crossed straps in the back) secures behind you with a simple tie, while the bottoms flaunt ruffled trim on all sides. The bum also has some very flattering ruching running down the middle to accentuate your figure! This is one highly Instagrammable suit.
This Target swimsuit ($43 for both pieces) is shoppable by bra sizes, now available in sizes ranging from 32A to 38DD. The sizing for the bottoms ranges from XS-XL!
Shade & Shore Longline Keyhole Halter Bikini Top + Strappy High Leg Extra Cheeky Bikini Bottoms
I am fully here for the keyhole design on this suit. The fact that you don't have to layer it yourself every time you go to wear it is super helpful, too! The top on this bright orange bikini fits snugly on your bust, securing in the back with a basic clasp. The strappy bottoms feature a playful tie-back accent that can be styled a handful of different ways!
This suit also follows bra sizing, now available in sizes 32B-38DD. The bottoms vary slightly, following a XS-L size range. All together, this electric look totals $48.
Target Swim Dresses
Swim 365 Plus Size Princess-Seam Swim Dress
This vibrant pattern is everything! Dip your toes into the tropical vibe this summer with this Target swim dress that fits like a glove. It's lined on the inside with a durable, stretchy material that also provides some favorable tummy control, if you're looking for it. The hem hits at your upper thigh, so this suit is still super youthful and ready for any adventure!
Shop this pick in sizes 8-34 for about $67 now.
Swimsuits For All Plus Size Tiered Swim Dress
The tiered look on this swim dress make it a bit more sophisticated for sitting by the ocean or playing in the pool! No matter what you're up to, you can trust that this suit will stay put, thanks to its comfy mesh lining. The scoop neck silhouette shows off your arms and collarbone in the most flattering way.
This $89 pick isn't sold in stores, but you can snag it online in sizes 10-26!
Swimsuits For All Plus Size High Neck Wrap Swim Dress
The crossing neck straps on this style are adorable and add an air of elegance to your swim look! Not to mention, this blue and purple colorway is making me wanna book a flight to Hawaii, ASAP. This tummy-controlling swim dress is lightly lined with mesh on the undersize so you won't feel too engulfed in the water-friendly fabric.
Snag this $86 pick that'll last you season after season online only in sizes 8-26.
