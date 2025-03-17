We’re currently reveling in all things spring, and Target’s lineup of seasonal fashion is truly too good to miss! Full of plus-size options, we’re especially enamored with their spring dresses. From breezy floral midis to more flirty minis, these 12 Target plus-size spring dresses are perfect for any and every occasion you’ve got going on – they’re also oh-so flattering!

Get ready to refresh your wardrobe with these feel-good plus-size spring dresses from Target!

Target Wild Fable Maxi Sundress The halter neckline on this sundress cinches your figure up perfectly with a double-tie design in the front and back. It's fairly flowy, being cut from a blend of lightweight rayon and spandex that'll keep you comfy all day long. Since it's a casual dress, you can rock it with your favorite sneakers or easily dress it up with some spring-y sandals.

Target A New Day Midi Sundress Oh, this blue color is so dreamy! Pastels are springtime's BFF, so you'll be ready to step out the moment you slip this dress on. The milkmaid-style neckline is also supremely flattering and femme for your bod.

Target A New Day Corset Mini Dress We can never say 'no' to a stark white mini dress for the warmer seasons. The best part about this piece is it's made of breezy cotton, ensuring breathability and comfort while you wear it! Plus, the corset bodice and wide straps really bring the look together in the most flattering way possible. If this bright white isn't quite your jam, it's also shoppable in 4 other spring-ready hues.

Target Universal Thread Denim Flouncy Dress Denim dresses are a total staple for any season, though thicker designs can feel like a drag to wear once it starts to warm up. Luckily, this buttoned-up mini boasts a lightweight cotton-blend fabric that won't weigh you down! The cap sleeves and collar up top lend it a super polished look that you can wear just about anywhere, depending how you style it.

Target Future Collective Sleeveless Flutter Hem Maxi Dress This pink-ish maxi is one of our favorite plus-size spring dresses at Target right now. The color is downright gorgeous, so you really won't need any additional help pulling a statement look. The ruffles that land at the hem feel oh-so playful, too, to match the energy of springtime.

Target A New Day Corset Midi A-Line Dress Preppy and curve-pleasing, this midi is fitted with a corset bodice that adds shape to your already-beautiful body. We adore that the length of this piece allows you to play with so many different types of shoes, from sandals to sneakers and ballet flats to loafers. This blue and white floral pattern is truly everything for spring, but it's also available in 5 more colors (solids and a fun gingham) to suit your personal style.

Target Wild Fable Maxi Bodycon Dress Bodycon dresses don't always have to be uncomfortable, and this maxi proves it! The denim material it's made of offers nothing but softness and stretch, so it moves oh-so easily with you. Additionally, the vertical seaming around the dress elongates your figure to a tee! We'd style this baby with some cowgirl boots to truly embrace the timelessness of western fashion.

Target Wild Fable Flutter Short Sleeve Maxi A-Line Dress Easter dress, anyone? This stunning maxi features a mellow yellow shade that'll make you feel absolutely stunning. What's more is the hiked-up bodice offers an elongating effect to your look while still letting you feel cozy as can be! The bows that land at the shoulders really seal the deal for it being the perfect style to grab for your spring 'fits.

Target Ava & Viv Short Sleeve Button-Front Midi Sweater Dress This playful striped sweater dress is ideal for office days since it offers you a nice touch of warmth. It's also fairly modest, meaning no dress code worries here! The buttons up front make getting ready super easy while also adding some stylish flair.

Target Future Collective Slip Midi Dress Floral patterns can get overwhelming pretty quickly, but this slip dress offers a calmer effect with some spaced-out blooms for springtime. It features a classic v-neck fit before falling down into a flowy midi-length skirt that's luckily fitted with a lightweight liner for added coverage wherever you take it!

Target A New Day Linen Mini Vest Dress Linen will never not be great for warm weather! This breathable mini dress fits you super easily, but still has some structure, thanks to the vest-like fit up top. The squared neckline is also undeniably flattering, no matter your chest size. We'd rock this cutie with some slip-on sandals and a woven purse to embrace the season seamlessly.

Target Wild Fable Rosette Mini Sweater Dress Stunning for any spring festivals and concerts you've got on the cal this year, this cheeky sweater dress is packed with floral accents and an eye-catching pink color. Since it's see-through, we recommend layering this piece over a mini slip or bodysuit if you're seeking more coverage.

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.