Get The Royal Off-Duty Look With The Ever-Iconic Princess Diana Fashion This Fall
When it comes to fashion inspiration, the late Princess Diana remains an enduring icon, known for gracing us with timeless elegance and effortless style. But what happens when the world of royalty meets the world of celeb streetwear? Leave it to Taylor Swift to remind us how perfect a simple fit can really be. Recently, the music industry mogul was spotted wearing a Princess Diana-esque outfit that redefined the notion of casual chic. The recreation of this look is *exactly* what we needed to hype us up for the new season of The Crown.
Want to know how you can get the look, too? Read on to see how can recreate this iconic on-the-go girl fit and rock it like a modern-day off-duty royal.
Why is Princess Diana considered a fashion icon?
When you’re constantly under the guise of immeasurable press scrutiny, there's simply no other choice left than to constantly serve look after look. Being the humanitarian that she was, Diana’s outfits were often sourced specifically from British designers to support their work. No matter the occasion, Princess Di always managed to hit the mark, immortalizing her as our forever outfit pinspo.
Who has Princess Diana's style inspired?
From Naomi Campbell to Hailey Bieber, Princess Diana has inspired fashion girlies with her timeless and controversial (at the time) looks.
Oversized Sweatshirts
Vintage Tennis Sunday Crew
The oversized sweater is the centerpiece of this look. Opt for one with a worn-in yet classic style, think university monograms or a vintage take on your favorite team's graphic. The relaxed fit exudes comfort and ease, while the softness of the fabric adds an element of luxury that only being warm and cozy can provide. If you're on the lookout for an oversized sweatshirt to call your own, try this one from Abercrombie & Fitch!
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece City Edition
We love the vintage feel of this Nike fleece.
CONEY ISLAND PICNIC Gardening Dept. Graphic Sweatshirt
This sweatshirt from Nordstrom is perfect if you like to go green.
Biking Shorts
Blood Orange High-Rise Pocket Bike Short
To give the ensemble a modern twist, pair your oversized sweater with fitted biking shorts. Choose a color that complements your sweater for a coordinated look. Biking shorts offer an athletic and contemporary edge, making the outfit ideal for both running errands and lounging.
OFFLINE Real Me Crossover 7" Bike Short
We absolutely love how snatched this crossover line from Aerie can make anyone look!
5" Airbrush High-Waist Biker Short
Content Editor Haley Sprankle loves how these Alo Yoga bike shorts stay in one place — they don't ride up, they don't slip down. They're just right, and so cute to boot!
Crew Socks
Sunday Best Scrunch Crew Sock
Princess Diana often wore Adidas ankle socks with her casual outfits, and Taylor Swift echoes this style choice. While we're big fans of this length, we believe in going big. Opt for these Emma Chamberlain-approved 90s-inspired crew socks to go all in with the vintage sporty vibe.
Adidas ORI ICON 2.0 3-PACK CREW
Snatch up this 3 pack of the OG sock!
Chunky Sneakers
Club C Revenge Shoes
Diana knew a thing or two about an "It girl" chunky sneaker. They add an urban, fashion-forward touch while ensuring comfort and practicality. Choose a pair that offers both style and support for all-day wear.
Nike Spark sneakers in phantom
Here's a super cute option from Nike if you want to stick to the original colorway.
Converse Run Star Motion Hi canvas platform sneakers
Okay, we're working with a different silhouette here, but I love how chunky these are! Perfect if you're wanting to add a modern twist.
Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Mega Wayfarer 51mm Square Sunglasses
Don't forget oversized sunglasses to elevate your look for that "cool girl" on the run effect.
Ray-Ban CATS 5000 CLASSIC
Princess Diana was often spotted wearing thick-rimmed aviators, and we love this tortoise pair from Ray-Ban!
Privé Revaux The Glide Sunglasses
Another updated take on the classic aviators, these are a perfect partner for your next Princess Di look!
