*The* Naomi Campbell Partnered With Two Young Designers To Debut A Collection For PrettyLittleThing
Get ready because Naomi Campbell helped design a collection for PrettyLittleThing. One of everyone's fave OG '90s supermodels partnered with the well-known fashion brand, bringing a line that's true to Campbell's unique style — sleek, sexy, and a little shiny.
PLT first teasedthe collection at the end of June, but managed to keep the actual aesthetic under wraps...until this week. Campbell and PLT debuted the line for New York Fashion Week at Cipriani, and you know the queen herself had to strut down the runway, too. While the collab stuck controversy due to PLT's roots in fast fashion, we can't help but love the looks.
You can shop this highly-anticipated, buzz worthy collection already! Here are the juicy details about the collab — and where to buy it. 😉
How did the Naomi Campbell and PrettyLittleThing collaboration start?
When Vogueasked how the collaboration came to be, Naomi said, "I met Umar Kamani [cofounder of PrettyLittleThing], and I loved that he embraced that I wanted to work with young emerging talent and share the platform. So here we are!”
What was Naomi Campbell's response to the naysayers?
Naomi Campbell is no stranger to criticism, and she told W Magazine she's privy to how people feel about fast fashion. "I understand what people are going to say, but I took it from a standpoint of getting to know the audience of the younger generation and being able to share my platform."
Who are the young designers Naomi Campbell worked with for her PLT collection?
Campbell partnered with designers Edvin Thompson (Theophilio) and Victor Anate (Vicnate).
What styles does the Naomi Campbell x PLT collection feature?
In what feels like an ode to the glamorous nights of the '90s, the Naomi Campbell and PrettyLittleThing collection pairs chiffon, mesh, and satin textures with smooth designs. From an embellished mesh dress to tailored blazers, this collection says, "It's okay to have bourgeois tastes while on a budget."
Is the Naomi Campbell x PLT collection available to shop?
It sure is! The collection can be found on PrettyLittleThing.
Shop Selects From The Naomi Campbell x PLT Collection Here
Image via PrettyLittleThing
Black Croc PU Bow Detail Bodycon Dress
Image via PrettyLittleThing
Black PU Oversized Trench Coat
Image via PrettyLittleThing
Black Tailored Satin Lapel Blazer Dress
Image via PrettyLittleThing
Silver Sequin High Neck Backless Bodycon Dress
It's too soon to say, but someone on our editorial team might invest in a cute dress from the Naomi Campbell and PrettyLittleThing collection for her birthday dinner...why are y'all looking at me?! 😇
How do you feel about this collab? Let us know in the comments!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead image via Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.