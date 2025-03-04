I've been telling everyone I know that the Paradiseending will prompt two emotions: anxiety and impatience for Season 2. Knowing we won't see Agent Xavier Collins and company back in action until 2026 (via Deadline), I've been frantically searching for political thriller books to read. I shouldn't want to raise my blood pressure about such an explosive first season, but I apparently can't get enough of plots that make me clutch my invisible pearls. I have an idea though!

I'll share the best picks you should read while you set up a group chat for us to trade theories in. Ready, set, go!

Add these political thriller books to your growing March TBR pile

Amazon The First Lady by James Patterson & Brendan Dubois Similar to Agent Xavier Collins in Paradise , Sally Grissom leads the Presidential Protection team and is at the top of her game. It's precisely the reason she's on high alert when the head of state requests a private meeting with her. What she learns shocks her because there's not a rule book for what to do when the First Lady vanishes. Plus, she's charged with keeping things under wraps in light of misconduct that's affecting the White House. Those who are aware of the situation aren't immediately alarmed when it looks like the First Lady needs time to heal and reset from what's taken place. But their relief is short-lived when someone demands payment with a piece of her body attached to it...

Amazon In Sheep's Clothing by L.D. Beyer Sometimes the head of state has to make difficult decisions that will disappoint people no matter what he chooses. It's something President Cal from Paradise was all too familiar with. However, In Sheep's Clothing reveals a terrible decision that has disastrous affects. This puts Vice President David Kendall in the president's shoes, but he's not ready for how difficult the job is. Then there's Secret Service Agent Matthew Richter and his trauma. He still hasn't made peace with the former president's untimely death when he's plunged into the same situation again.

Amazon Deep State by Chris Hauty President Richard Monroe's known for his outrageous views that are contributing to the tension in Washington, DC. Matters are complicated even further when the chief of staff is discovered without a pulse and someone's unconvinced it was "his time to go." This thrusts politics under a spotlight and reveals how far some people are willing to go in order for things to go their way in the Deep State.

Amazon Beyond Reasonable Doubtby Keera Duggan Jenna Berstein used to be a celebrated CEO of a popular biotech company, but her image is sullied when she's accused of a terrible crime. Turning to Keera Duggan, she places her utmost trust in the attorney who has a tendency to solve even the toughest cases. But Jenna isn't just a client, she's also Keera's friend and the latter knows Jenna's not incapable of doing questionable things. Keera remembers how her father cleared Jenna's name in a murder case involving her biotech company's lead scientist so she's hesitant to help someone she knows isn't trustworthy. However, the catch is Keera's convinced Jenna is being honest about what took place. With nothing other than a clouded intuitive hunch, Keera's about to find out what happens when you're in danger of getting things wrong.

Amazon Wolf Trap by Connor Sullivan Where else could CIA agents train to become flawless at their jobs other than the Special Activities Center? They know how to navigate the murkiest territories and routinely train to sharpen their ruthless skills. It's unsurprising the U.S. government pretends they don't know this unit exists. However, like Batman, agents receive orders to protect Americans. But it's former Ground Branch paramilitary officer who will face his greatest test.

Amazon When Justice Sleeps by Stacey Abrams Law clerk Avery Keene is on her way to the top as she assists Justice Howard Wynn, but is horrified when his health is put in jeopardy. Not only is she weighed down by family drama, she now has to deal with more responsibilities given to her by her supervisor. With him out the office, Avery starts discovering what he was up to prior to being rushed to the hospital. Not only was Justice Wynn looking into a biotech medical merger, he was also seeking answers related to conspiracy. Only Avery's able to finish what he started, but the truth comes with a hefty price.

Amazon The Terminal List by Jack Carr When Lieutenant Commander James Reese loses his team in a botched assignment, he thinks he'll still look forward to his family's presence. But forces take their lives before he has a chance to reunite with them and it sends Reece down a conspiracy hole he's unprepared for. Only his rigorous training and experience will help him seek the constant revenge he seeks.

Amazon Code Red by Vince Flynn Mitch Rapp is indebted to crime lord Damian Losa and has no choice but to respond when he's beckoned. According to Losa, there's fierce competition that will wipe out his illegal business and he'd rather not see that happen. Rapp is assigned to infiltrate Syria to find out their secret, but is taken aback when he sees the hand the Russians are playing in this potential shakeup. Understanding how much this will affect more than Losa, Rapp makes the choice to stop them before they can start distributing their manufactured product. But this could start a bloody war that would devastate more than the United States with zero implications Rapp and his team will have a successful mission.

