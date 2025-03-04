They'll make you wonder if life is imitating art...
8 Political Thriller Books To Read While You Wait For ‘Paradise’ Season 2
I've been telling everyone I know that the Paradiseending will prompt two emotions: anxiety and impatience for Season 2. Knowing we won't see Agent Xavier Collins and company back in action until 2026 (via Deadline), I've been frantically searching for political thriller books to read. I shouldn't want to raise my blood pressure about such an explosive first season, but I apparently can't get enough of plots that make me clutch my invisible pearls. I have an idea though!
I'll share the best picks you should read while you set up a group chat for us to trade theories in. Ready, set, go!
Add these political thriller books to your growing March TBR pile
The First Lady by James Patterson & Brendan Dubois
In Sheep's Clothing by L.D. Beyer
Deep State by Chris Hauty
President Richard Monroe's known for his outrageous views that are contributing to the tension in Washington, DC. Matters are complicated even further when the chief of staff is discovered without a pulse and someone's unconvinced it was "his time to go." This thrusts politics under a spotlight and reveals how far some people are willing to go in order for things to go their way in the Deep State.
Beyond Reasonable Doubtby Keera Duggan
Wolf Trap by Connor Sullivan
Where else could CIA agents train to become flawless at their jobs other than the Special Activities Center? They know how to navigate the murkiest territories and routinely train to sharpen their ruthless skills. It's unsurprising the U.S. government pretends they don't know this unit exists. However, like Batman, agents receive orders to protect Americans. But it's former Ground Branch paramilitary officer who will face his greatest test.
When Justice Sleeps by Stacey Abrams
The Terminal List by Jack Carr
Code Red by Vince Flynn
