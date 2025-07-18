If your idea of Halloween decorating doesn’t involve kitschy inflatable ghosts or spooky skeletons that scream when you walk by, you’re not alone. There’s so many cute, stylish, and delightfully festive Halloween decorations out there—yes, even on Amazon. From cozy pumpkin accents to charming wall art, these 10 picks bring all the Halloween vibes without sacrificing your aesthetic.

Scroll on to shop our 10 favorite (and actually cute) Amazon Halloween decorations for 2025!

Amazon Pumpkin Decorative Pillow Cover Set These pumpkin-covered pillow covers are the perfect way to ease into the Halloween season since their design is quite subtle. Either way, they're going to keep you cozy all fall long!

Amazon Gold Framed Ghost Wall Art This wall art with two tiny ghosties painted in is such a neat way to step up your gallery wall game for Halloween! While it definitely still has all the spooky vibes you're looking for, it's not too over-the-top or straight-up tacky.

Amazon Skylety Halloween Icon Glass Cup Set Did somebody say Anthropologie dupe? These Halloween-themed glasses look super similar to a viral $16 style they sell, except when you buy 'em on Amazon, you can get a set of four for just $53 (about $13 each).

Amazon Witch Cauldron Serving Bowl Rack This is one of the coolest ways to serve up Halloween snacks we've ever seen! Featuring three small cauldrons that hang from a rack, each one is great for stowing away your favorite candies or even an array of dips for your Halloween party.

Amazon Crochet Pumpkin Coasters With cozy handmade charm, this set of crocheted pumpkin coasters will be your drink's BFF for the whole season. From hot chocolates to boozy ciders, they also add a little bit of a colorful accent to brighten up your decor setup.

Amazon Pastel Halloween Ghost Candles If your aesthetic leans more colorful, this set of ghost-shaped candles will help liven up your space in no time.

Amazon Pumpkin Glass Window Hanging This cutesy window hanging is everything! If you're someone who shops for more non-scary Halloween decorations, you're definitely going to want to put this lil' guy up ASAP.

Amazon Pumpkin Wood Charcuterie Board Charcuterie spreads are always welcome no matter what time of year it is – but come Halloween, you can really get creative with your snacks! Start with this pumpkin-shaped board as your base for extra fall charm.

Amazon 5-Candle Metal Candelabra Candelabras are classic Halloween decorations. This one can hold five candle sticks and makes for a creepy-crawly centerpiece for your dinner table once October hits.

Amazon Black Bats Halloween Garland This garland made of felt bats and wood beads will match with any kind of decor color palette, perfect for hanging from your fireplace or even across doorways!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.