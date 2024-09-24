15 Easy Fall Dinner Recipes For When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Fall is the perfect time to cozy up with comfort food. But not every soup, stew, or casserole needs to take a ton of effort to make! These easy fall dinner recipes – from steamy pasta dishes to one-pan bakes – are designed to bring warmth and flavor to your table without spending hours in the kitchen. Savor in all of the season's best flavors with these 15 easy fall dinner recipes, perfect for weeknights when you just don't feel like cheffing too hard.
Brit + Co
Slow Cooker Mac And Cheese
Let the slow cooker do all the work for you with this easy recipe. All that's required is you throwing in all of 6 ingredients into the pot, letting it slow-cook for about 3 hours, then you've got yourself a hearty helping of deliciously cheesy mac – and plenty of leftovers to last you days! (via Brit + Co)
Brit + Co
Instant Pot Cheese-Stuffed Meatballs
These heavenly keto-friendly meatballs are filled with smooth mozzarella cheese for a surprisingly satisfying bite. They only need to be pressure-cooked for about 7 minutes to reach meaty, cheesy perfection. (via Brit + Co)
Brit + Co
Instant Pot Beef Stew
Stew is the ultimate comfort food come fall time. With a total cook time of about 35 minutes, this easy dinner recipe will hit the table super quickly, and be gone just as fast! (via Brit + Co)
Brit + Co
Pressure-Cooked Vegetarian Chili
Pressure-cook these veggie chili to enjoy on its own, atop some baked potatoes, or use it as a topping for easy homemade nachos. No matter how you serve it, you can count on this easy fall dinner idea to be absolutely delicious. (via Brit + Co)
Brit + Co
Easy Butternut Squash Salad
For a fall meal on the lighter side, this easy salad has the perfect balance of crunch and heartiness. Oven-roasted butternut squash, bacon pieces, pecans, and more are adorned by a truly addictive (and season-appropriate) apple cider dressing! (via Brit + Co)
Brit + Co
Oven-Baked BBQ Ribs
You'll need to start these ribs a bit earlier in the day since they require 3-4 hours of low-and-slow cook time. But you'll be so thankful you got a head start, because the prep is really the hardest part. After exiting the oven, these BBQ-flavored ribs will be oh-so tender and tasty. (via Brit + Co)
Brit + Co
Easy Instant Pot Tuscan White Bean Soup
Instant Pot soup recipes are our favorite thing to make in the fall. This "beginner-friendly" Tuscan soup begins with you tossing everything in the pot, letting it cook on high for 5 minutes, then voila! Dinner in a pinch.(via Brit + Co)
Crowded Kitchen
Easy Vegan Quesadillas
These eat-with-your-hands vegan quesadillas are loaded with black beans, corn, and mushrooms, so you definitely won't be left feeling hungry. (via Crowded Kitchen)
Pink Owl Kitchen
One-Pan Apple Cider Chicken
One-pan recipes are total lifesavers on nights when you don't feel like cooking and dealing with the subsequent cleaning. This chicken dish is packed with a punch of fall flavors, thanks to the apples, warm spices, and apple cider. (via Pink Owl Kitchen)
Earthly Provisions
Easy Vegan Zucchini Pasta
This quick vegan pasta is topped with roasted zucchini and toasted garlicky breadcrumbs to really take it to the next level. Enjoy with some white wine, and you're set! (via Earthly Provisions)
Forks & Foliage
One-Pan Mediterranean Baked Chicken & Potatoes
Chicken and potatoes make up some of the best easy fall dinner recipes since they're easy to track down at the store and even easier to prepare! This hearty option has plenty of spices for a refreshing Mediterranean flair! (via Forks & Foliage)
Two Peas & Their Pod
Fall Panzanella Salad
This bready salad has our cravings running wild. It includes all the good stuff: butternut squash, Brussels sprouts, apple, dried cranberries, pepitas, goat cheese, and kale. (via Two Peas & Their Pod)
Half Baked Harvest
Creamy Chicken Tortilla Soup
Some of the best fall dinners incorporate spice to really get the sinuses running and warm you from the inside out. This creamy tortilla soup has it all! (via Half Baked Harvest)
The Real Food Dietitians
One-Dish Chicken Sweet Potato Bake
You'll roast this entire dish in the oven to really get the flavors going, cooking and tenderizing the chicken and veggies all the while. Once it's done, top with toasted nuts, lemon juice, and shredded Parmesan to make it feel more complete. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Kathryn's Kitchen
30-Minute Easy Cheese Enchiladas
The whole family is sure to love these cheesy enchiladas! You only need 6 ingredients and 30 minutes to make them. (via Kathryn's Kitchen)
