This Pumpkin Roll Recipe Is Perfect For Chilly Fall Mornings

As fall season draws near, it’s only right that our kitchens fill with the warm, comforting aromas of pumpkin baking projects. There’s something just so enchanting about pumpkin rolls in particular – the cinnamon and pumpkin-y spices form the most perfect flavors for savoring fall vibes.

This pumpkin roll recipe that fuses with traditional cinnamon rolls is sure to usher in all the coziness and comfort, especially when paired with your morning coffee (PSL anyone?) or a rich hot chocolate.

Let’s dive into the ultimate pumpkin roll recipe that yields a dozen pillowy, pumpkin-infused swirls of autumnal delight!

Ingredients For Pumpkin Rolls Pixabay / PEXELS For the dough: 1/2 cup warm milk (about 110°F or 43°C)

2 1/4 teaspoons active dry yeast

3/4 cup canned pumpkin puree

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

1 teaspoon salt

2 large eggs

4 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting For the filling: 1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

3/4 cup brown sugar, packed

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 cup chopped pecans (optional) For the cream cheese frosting: 1/2 cup cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1-2 tablespoons milk (as needed, for desired consistency)

How To Make Pumpkin Rolls For Fall Julias Torten und Törtchen / PEXELS To activate the yeast: In a small bowl, combine the warm milk and yeast. Let it sit for about 5 minutes until it becomes frothy. In a large mixing bowl, combine the activated yeast mixture, pumpkin puree, granulated sugar, melted butter, salt, and eggs. Mix until well combined. Gradually add the flour, one cup at a time, mixing well after each addition. Continue to add flour until the dough comes together and is slightly sticky but manageable. You may not need all 4 cups of flour. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead it for about 5 minutes until it's smooth and elastic. If the dough is too sticky, you can add a little more flour as needed. Place the dough in a greased bowl, cover it with a clean kitchen towel or plastic wrap, and let it rise in a warm place for about 1-1.5 hours, or until it has doubled in size. In a small bowl, mix together the brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and ginger to create the filling. Once the dough has risen, punch it down and roll it out on a floured surface into a rectangle, about 16x12 inches. Spread the softened butter evenly over the dough, leaving a small border around the edges. Sprinkle the brown sugar and spice mixture evenly over the butter. If desired, sprinkle chopped pecans over the sugar mixture. Starting from the long side, roll up the dough tightly into a log. Pinch the seam to seal. Using a sharp knife or dental floss, cut the log into 12 equal slices. Place the rolls in a greased 9x13-inch baking dish, cover with a kitchen towel, and let them rise for another 30-45 minutes. Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Bake the rolls in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes, or until they are golden brown. For the frosting: While the rolls are baking, prepare the cream cheese frosting. In a mixing bowl, beat together the softened cream cheese and butter until smooth. Add powdered sugar and vanilla extract, and beat until creamy. If needed, add milk a tablespoon at a time until you reach your desired consistency. Once the rolls are out of the oven and slightly cooled, spread the cream cheese frosting over them while they are still warm.

This post has been updated.