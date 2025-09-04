The 8 Best Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Spice Products, Ranked

Pumpkin spice season is, at this point, a full-blown holiday at Trader Joe's. Upon the first sign of fall, their shelves totally transform with fan-favorite picks at every turn. The grocer truly goes all-in on the autumnal vibes – and I'm never mad about it. As someone who has literal years of experience shopping and endlessly snacking on popular Trader Joe's pumpkin spice products, I'm bringing you my honest ranking of the eight picks I find to be the absolute best. Since pumpkin spice just dropped at Trader Joe's, these items are worth stocking up on before they sell out!

Trader Joe's 1. Pumpkin Rolls Soft, gooey, and undeniably pumpkin-y thanks to their sweet filling, these cinnamon roll-style treats are the epitome of fall to me. I grab at least three tubes every time they show up in Trader Joe’s seasonal lineup. Plus, anything with cream cheese frosting is pretty much perfect. These are easy to just take out and bake, ideal for matching the lazy energy of fall mornings. While many Trader Joe’s pumpkin spice products are quite tasty, these rolls really take the cake for being moist, indulgent, and right on-point with the pumpkin theme. Soft, gooey, and undeniably pumpkin-y thanks to their sweet filling, these cinnamon roll-style treats are the epitome of fall to me. I grab at least three tubes every time they show up in Trader Joe’s seasonal lineup. Plus, anything with cream cheese frosting is pretty much perfect. These are easy to just take out and bake, ideal for matching the lazy energy of fall mornings. While many Trader Joe’s pumpkin spice products are quite tasty, these rolls really take the cake for being moist, indulgent, and right on-point with the pumpkin theme.

Amazon 2. Pumpkin Pancake & Waffle Mix This pancake and waffle mix has never failed me. I typically only prepare pancakes with it, and they’re always fluffy, sweet, and pumpkin-spiced. Try it with some apple butter, and it’ll change your entire world. A must-have, IMO. This pancake and waffle mix has never failed me. I typically only prepare pancakes with it, and they’re always fluffy, sweet, and pumpkin-spiced. Try it with some apple butter, and it’ll change your entire world. A must-have, IMO.

Reddit 3. Pumpkin Spi ce Granola Bark This pick ties for number two because it’s so good, I literally remember plowing through at least four bags last fall. While the nutty and seedy mix it boasts is wonderfully pumpkin-y, it’s the layer of dark chocolate that really seals the deal for me. It’s crunchy and also not too sweet, so I can even feel okay about snacking on it for breakfast.

Trader Joe's 4. Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cake Trader Joe's makes a ton of different sheet cake flavors, but the fact that this pumpkin spice one is seasonal only excites me even more. Now, don't get me wrong: I love baking up fall desserts, but this pick actually makes Sweet Treat o’ Clock super easy since it comes ready to eat. I love the spongy pumpkin spice cake layer and, of course. The thick cream cheese frosting that’s sweet, but not overwhelming. Plus, the personal-size format makes it feel like a festive treat made just for me!

Trader Joe's 5. Mini Spicy Pumpkin Samosas Trader Joe’s pumpkin spice lineup is large, but many of the items lean sweet, not savory. That's where this frozen food truly stands out! These mini samosas are filled with pumpkin and seasonal curry spices for a surprisingly ahh-mazing bite. If you’re tired of gorging on all the sugary pumpkin spice products, I highly suggest giving this pick a try this fall. While certainly unique and inventive, I will say these are definitely not for everyone.

Trader Joe's 6. Pumpkin Spiced Joe-Joe's Sandwich Cookies Think of these as pumpkin-spiced Oreos, except branded for Trader Joe’s. The grocer’s Joe-Joe’s sandwich cookies come in all sorts of flavor combos, though I must admit this iteration isn't totally show-stopping. I don’t get much pumpkin on the palate when I eat them, just straight-up sugar and artificial notes. I’m not a massive fan of that, but if you really enjoy ultra-sweet treats, you’ll love adding these to your cart for fall.

Trader Joe's 7. Pumpkin Spice Coffee This pick wins more on the aroma front than flavor. It smells like a pumpkin-y dream when brewed, but the PSL intention isn’t detectable right away when you first sip it. Sadly, it only tends to fade further when you add milk or creamer. It’s definitely no seasonal Starbucks drink, but still, it's a cozy addition to your Trader Joe’s haul if you're somewhat of a coffee fiend.

Trader Joe's 8. Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Mix This final item is a seasonal staple for many, but I surprisingly did not enjoy it when I tried it last year. It could be that I baked it at high altitude, resulting in dry, crumbly muffins, but even so, the flavor wasn’t that impressive to me. While I can appreciate the beginner-friendly recipe, I won’t be buying this one again this fall.

