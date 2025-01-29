Rachael Kirkconnell “Still In Total Shock” After Matt James Blindsided Her With Breakup

When Bachelor couple, Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James split up, fans were shocked — and evidently, so was Rachael. The influencer sat down with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddypodcast to share her side of the breakup and explain what really happened in this seemingly sudden situation. Rachael shared when they broke up, why they broke up, and what's next for her and Matt...and it's pretty emotional. This is what she had to say.

Call Her Daddy/Youtube

The biggest thing about Rachael and Matt's breakup was how sudden it was — for fans and Rachael alike. She told Alex that it was "definitely out of nowhere" while they were on a trip in Tokyo. She said, "Everything was fine the night before. We didn't have an argument, but I was feeling very overwhelmed.

Rachael explained that it all stemmed from every couple's dreaded dilemma: what they should have for dinner. According to Rachael, she was trying to pick a restaurant for dinner while they were out of town, and she felt a lot of pressure to find a "good" place to eat because "he cares" (given Matt's a food content creator). She said, "Anywhere we'd go, literally every single meal that we would have, we were filming."

Given that pressure — and her period (been there, girl!) — Rachael said she was super overwhelmed and emotional. When they finally found somewhere for dinner, she was feeling all of the things and teared up at dinner, while Matt apparently sat there silently. She didn't think it was "anything serious," but the next day everything seemed to fall apart.

When Rachael asked Matt why he was quiet the night before, he started opening up. She said, "He said that at the end of the day, there were just qualities about me that he worries about having in a wife." Then, Rachael claims Matt said the he "couldn't see myself married to you." OOF.

Rachael's response? "I feel like after four years you should know or you should feel ready. And if you don't, then that's not a good thing. We probably shouldn't be together."

Matt shared the breakup on Instagramjust three hours after their conversation, leaving Rachael on a 12 1/2 hour international flight without anyone to talk to about it. Instead, she said she was left to anxiously process the breakup alone on the plane, unsure of what people were even saying about it all.

The aftermath of that conversation lead to Matt's out-of-the blue Instagram post, sharing the breakup with the world — just three hours afterwards. Rachael had to get on a 12 1/2 hour international flight back home afterwards, stuck processing this alone without access to her friends or family. She couldn't even see what everyone was saying about the shocking news.

Needless to say, everyone was surprised that Matt went from sharing a video eating pizza with Rachael one day (January 15) to posting their breakup the next (January 16). And it was confusing for Rachael, too. "That's probably one of the saddest things about just picturing your life with someone and thinking that is how your life's gonna look, and now it's just all taken away," Rachael said. "We talked about rings. He told me a few months ago to start saving some things, picking things out that we should go look at."

She said, "I'm still in total shock. I think that’s why I didn’t say anything. Still haven't made a statement or anything because I'm processing this just like everyone else is."