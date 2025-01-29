Sam Asghari just opened up about his relationship with Britney Spears on Kate and Oliver Hudson's podcast — which wouldn't be weird if he didn't have an alleged gag order not to speak about it during his time on The Traitors. Why is he able to talk about Britney now? And what did he say about her? We dug into it so you don't have to.

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears officially settled their divorce in May 2024, but Britney's story feels far from settled for fans (to say the least). Obviously this isn't Britney's only divorce, but it's one of her most controversial given how entrenched it was in the #FreeBritney movement and her conservatorship as a whole. As the movement picked up speed, some people looked at Sam differently, wondering what he knew (and when) about her conservatorship.

Well, now he's telling everyone the conservatorship was the "most difficult" part of their relationship on Oliver and Kate Hudson's "Sibling Revelry" podcast. He explained that he went from learning what a conservatorship even was to wondering, “Wait a minute. I thought I’m in America. What do you mean someone over the age of 18 needs permission from their parents?”

Sam explained that he did the "best thing" for Britney during that time — support her through the fight against her conservatorship. He noted that one of the "hardest things" about celebrity is how easily you can get taken advantage of. He said, "That damages you because those are the people that are closest to you."

He noted that "usually" you're more "vulnerable" to the people around you. Sam said, “They take an advantage because they think, you know, you owe something to them or something, which is so ridiculous."

