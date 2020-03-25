Rachael Ray Teaches Brit All About Cooking
Rachael Ray, queen of easy and accessible cooking, joins Brit and Anj to help them overcome their biggest challenges in the kitchen. Through lots of laughs and tough love, Rachael schools our hosts on the tools every home cook actually needs, how to make meal prep easier (and faster!), and how any savvy parent can trick their kids into eating vegetables.
For those of us cooking three meals a day at home at the moment, this is a must-listen episode. We promise you'll laugh, learn something, and probs find yourself making batches of pesto and marinara sauce to keep in your freezer :)
David M. Russell/Rachael Ray Show
From Your Site Articles
- Vegetarian Recipes You and Your Kids Will Love - Brit + Co ›
- 16 Tricks for Getting Your Kids to Eat Veggies - Brit + Co ›
- 11 Fun Ways to Involve Kids in the Kitchen - Brit + Co ›
- How to Cook With Kids Without Losing Your Cool - Brit + Co ›
- 15 Cookware Sets to Make You Fall in Love With Cooking All Over ... ›
- 10 Celeb Cookware Lines That Have Us Fangirling - Brit + Co ›
As Chief Creative Officer and Founding Partner at Brit + Co, Anjelika Temple brings her voracious consumption of all things creative and colorful to DIY projects, geeky gadgetry finds and more. When she's not DIY-ing her heart out, you'll find her throwing dinner parties with friends or adventuring with her husband David, their daughter Anokhi, and their silly dog Turkey.
More From Food
More Videos