13 Vegetarian Recipes You and Your Kids Will Love
Whether you're totally vegetarian, trying out meatless Mondays or just looking to get more veggies into your kid's diet, it can be a challenge to stick to a healthy eating plan if the kids aren't on board.
The key to keeping everyone in the family happy with vegetarian meals: choosing recipes that you can easily customize to bring in your kid's favorite vegetables and flavors. Get cooking with these kid-approved vegetarian recipes that will make menu planning a snap.
Teriyaki Vegetable Stir Fry
This quick and easy stir-fry recipe features lots of veggies, protein-packed tempeh, and a homemade teriyaki sauce made with just four ingredients, including naturally sweet maple syrup. (via A Couple Cooks)
Vegetarian Chilli
There are plenty of ways to customize this hearty, veggie-packed chili recipe, making it fun for the whole family! Serve it with rice, quinoa, couscous or corn bread, and let everyone pick their own toppings table-side, like diced avocado, corn, grated cheddar, sour cream, corn chips and salsa. (via Healthy Little Foodies)
Easy Vegetarian Meatballs
Instead of the beans and nuts featured in most vegetarian meatball recipes, these tasty morsels are made with cauliflower and rice. Seasoned with plenty of garlic, onion, oregano, paprika and basil and drenched in marinara sauce, they're perfect over a plate of spaghetti or tucked inside a French role with melted cheese. (via Sneaky Mommies)
One Pot Peanut Sauce Noodles
This one-pot supper (ready in just 20 minutes!) is a crowd-pleaser, thanks to the creamy peanut butter sauce flavored with soy sauce, lime juice, garlic and ginger. For spice-averse eaters, exclude the sriracha and cayenne pepper. (via Vegan Richa)
Veggie Nuggets
Loaded with broccoli and carrots, these bite-size, crispy nuggets are baked rather than fried for a healthy snack or side dish. Perfect finger food for little eaters, kids can dip 'em in ketchup, marinara, BBQ sauce or ranch dressing — yum! (via Red, Round or Green)
4-Ingredient Stovetop Macaroni and Cheese
Fussy eaters will love this creamy, super simple mac and cheese recipe that comes together in 20 minutes on the stovetop. Serve it with salad or a vegetable side for an easy weeknight meal. (via The Modern Proper)
Baked Vegetarian Taquitos
Serve this healthy take on taquitos — baked and stuffed with seasoned black beans, corn and cheese — with a side of guac, salsa and sour cream for a light lunch or hearty snack. (via Weelicious)
Healthy Fettuccini Alfredo
This creamy fettuccini alfredo recipe stealthily sneaks in a secret vegetable ingredient: pureed cauliflower. With only a tad of heavy cream and butter added for authenticity, the sauce is as rich and satisfying as the traditional version. (via Pinch of Yum)
Vegetable Fried Rice
Brown rice and plenty of veggies (easily swapped with your kids' favorites) make this tasty fried rice dish much healthier than typical takeout. Round out the meal by adding sautéed tofu or tempeh. (via My Little Gourmet)
Black Bean Veggie Burgers
This easy burger recipe can be made with any canned beans you've got on hand in the pantry, and the burgers can be frozen before or after cooking for a quick weeknight meal. (via Momables)
Tortilla Bowl Salad
These edible vessels make salad — topped with your child's favorite dressing and veggies — so much more fun to eat. Use them for burrito bowls too! (via My Fussy Eater)
Easy Cheesy Baked Ziti
Add roasted or sautéed veggies to this simple pasta bake for a hearty vegetarian meal that's sure to become a family favorite. (via The Spruce Eats)
Vegan Ramen
This slurp-worthy bowl of noodles in a savory broth flavored with garlic, ginger, miso, soy sauce and sesame oil can be topped any way your kids like — think tofu, mushrooms and spinach or bok choy, poached eggs, seaweed and corn. (via Yummy Mummy Kitchen)
- Conquer Monday With These 15 Meatless One-Pot Pasta Recipes ... ›
- 12 Nutritious, Delicious + Kid-Approved Recipes - Brit + Co ›
- 17 Easy Vegetarian Bento Box Lunch Recipes Anyone Can Make ... ›
- 11 Recipes You'll Never Know Are Full of Vegetables - Brit + Co ›
- 16 Tricks for Getting Your Kids to Eat Veggies - Brit + Co ›
Lotus Abrams is a San Francisco Bay Area-based writer obsessed with beauty, travel, vegetarian cooking, and Mid-Century Modern architecture and design.