Rachel Brosnahan Says "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Is Full Of Surprises
Playing a stand-up comedian on television is not the same thing as doing comedy onstage, according to Rachel Brosnahan. Brosnahan has played the titular character on Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel since 2017. "Our audience is paid to laugh at my jokes, and I get to do it over, and over, and over again until I get it right," she jokes. "That's the great gift of television is that you get to keep going."
In the final season of the hit show, Midge is closer than ever to the success that she's been dreaming of. But after a few new job opportunities, unexpected connections, and hilarious mishaps, she realizes how far away she still is.
Watch Our Exclusive Interview With Rachel Brosnahan
We sat down with Rachel Brosnahan to talk all things Maisel, from the genius of Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino's scrips to how working with colorful sets and lively music felt like a classic MGM film.
Lead image via Philippe Antonello/Prime Video
