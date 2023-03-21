Our Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Is Closer Than Ever To Achieving Her Dreams
Mrs. Maisel truly is marvelous. After her life hits an unexpected road bump, 1950s housewife Miriam (Midge) Maisel decides to shake things up even more and become a stand-up comedian. The show is heartfelt and hilarious, and the Prime Video series was an instant hit when it premiered in 2017.
Not only does the first season of the show have more than 18,000 4.8 out of 5 star ratings, but the series as a whole has won 20 out of its 66 Emmy Award nominations. Needless to say, we're on the edge of our seat for the fifth season — which is also its last. Keep reading for everything we know.
The New Trailer For "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
It's safe to say season four ended with some spicy cliffhangers (all I'm saying is...Lenny Bruce). Now, Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) struggles to balance her family and her potential for fame. She's closer than ever to the success she's dreamed of, but as she says in the trailer, "it's two steps forward, three steps back, and I'm tired."
Midge's relentless drive (and quick wit) is inspiring to watch, especially in an era that led to so much change for women. We can't wait to see how this series comes to a close.
Is there a 5th season of Mrs. Maisel?
Yes. There will be a fifth season, which will also be the last season of the show.
How many episodes are in season 5 of Mrs. Maisel?
Season five of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will have eight episodes.
Is Luke Kirby in season 5 of Mrs. Maisel?
Luke Kirby will be in season five of Mrs. Maisel. Along with Kirby, we'll see Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, and Milo Ventimiglia.
Stephanie Hsu played the role of Mei previously, but it's unclear if the Everything Everywhere All At Once star will return for the final season.
Where can I watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel?
You'll be able to watch Mrs. Maisel on Prime Video. You can watch the first four seasons there now!
When can I watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel?
The first three episodes of season five will drop on April 14, and a new episode will release every Friday until May 26. We can't wait!
Let us know your thoughts on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season five on Twitter!
Featured image via Philippe Antonello/Prime.
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!