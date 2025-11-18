Say goodbye to millennial beige – the “Ralph Lauren Christmas" aesthetic is taking over holiday decor trends this year. But what exactly does a Ralph Lauren Christmas even mean, and is it possible to get the timeless look without spending literal hundreds of dollars?

Let’s start with the defining features of the trend. Picture all things tartan. Shiny gold candle holders. Deep green garlands. Velvet bows. Classic Christmas color pairings. Heck, even a real tree. All in all, the aesthetic includes heirloom-tier finds your grandparents would have decked the halls with.

The emerging Ralph Lauren Christmas aesthetic embraces longevity and intentionality when it comes to decorating, discouraging overconsumption of bland pieces in favor of high-quality finds that you’ll reach for year after year. Because of this, it doesn’t necessarily feel like a fleeting trend. Instead, you can absorb inspiration from the style and use it to influence your decor setup for many more Christmases to come.

And yes, it is indeed possible to channel the trend without overspending. In fact, our favorite retailers have a ton of decorations that feel very “Ralph Lauren Christmas" – all for under $50. This way, you can create a cozy, festive vibe that truly lasts while keeping your wallet happy.

Shop 15 under-$50 holiday decor finds to create the “Ralph Lauren Christmas" aesthetic below!

Target Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Mini Cypress Wreath Velvet ribbon? Check. Brass bell? Check. This 12-inch wreath is the perfect little pop of Christmas for any doorway or wall.

Target Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Tree Icon Toss Square Pillow A snow-covered tree screams classic Christmas. Plus, the texture on this pillow gives it that cozy handmade feeling to channel the aesthetic.

Amazon Rely+ 3 Arm Candelabra Taper Candle Holder This gold candelabra gives any space a luxurious air, especially when lit. Pack it with basic red or white candle sticks to really lean into tradition.

Anthropologie Terrain Knitted Holiday Icon Stocking How cozy is this knitted stocking? It has that handmade vibe, perfect for adorning your mantle.

Amazon Vintage Christmas Tree Oval Wall Art Anything that leans vintage-y is perfect for the Ralph Lauren Christmas aesthetic. Case in point? This adorable oval-shaped wall art that, of course, flaunts a big red bow fit for the season.

Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma Classic Tartan Tree Skirt Tartan is so undeniably Christmas. This sturdy tree skirt will truly never go out of style.

Anthropologie Anthropologie Snowman Glass Candle This snowman-shaped candle emits the best Christmastime aromas with notes of freshly-cut trees, citrus, sparkling white cranberries, and sugared plums. The fact that he's in traditional snowman garb makes him all the more perfect for the season. Even once you've burned the entire candle, you can keep him around as a cute decor piece.

Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Velvet Tie Window Panel Rich reds are a staple in the Ralph Lauren Christmas trend, and this velvety curtain makes it easy to cover your home in them. It secures to any rod with some stunning bow ties that take it from bland and basic to elevated and luxe.

Target Threshold Draping Pine Christmas Arrangement Get in your greens this Christmas with this pine arrangement. Though simple, it still brings life to your indoor space for the season and beyond.

Amazon Christmas Plaid Decorative Throw Pillow Covers It doesn't get more classic than this! These plaid pillow covers are easy to switch out once you're really getting in the Christmas spirit.

Target John Derian For Target Snowman Beaded Pillow This snowman pillow is absolutely covered in small beads, adding a unique texture (and lasting cuteness) to your Christmas setup.

Anthropologie Anthropologie Animal Icon Dog Stocking Holder A longtime symbol of loyalty and royalty, these gold dog stocking holders are perfectly luxurious for your Ralph Lauren Christmas.

Target John Derian For Target Santa Pillow Super illustrative items like this throw pillow have that old time-y influence that'll work wonderfully with your holiday decorations for years and years to come.

Amazon Eddie Bauer Sherpa & Brushed Fleece Blanket Plaid doesn't just belong on table napkins and runners. This fleece blanket makes it possible to cozy up and still embrace the classic pattern in your home.

Target Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Brass Mini Bell Garland A simple, but intentional garland like this one is not meant to be used once then donated or thrown away. You can keep this stunning piece for practically forever and find numerous ways to decorate with it throughout each Christmas.

