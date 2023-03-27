Rare Beauty Announces Launch of “Transformative” Lip Oil
You heard us right. Rare Beauty just announced the launch of their lip oils, and we cannot wait to see all eight shades in stores on March 30.Selena Gomez, the Only Murders in the Building star and Rare Beauty founder, announced the launch of her Soft Pinch Tinted Lips Oils via Instagram, and the beauty industry already can’t get enough.
And BTW – these aren’t your traditional lip oils. According to Gomez, they’re a “transformative” lip jelly offering a non-sticky alternative to lip oils and glosses currently on the market. Made of moisturizing jojoba seed oil and antioxidant-rich sunflower seed oil, they are designed to hydrate the lips without reapplication.
In an interview with Elle, Gomez describes the lip oils as “unlike anything I have experienced in a lip oil. It’s special!”
The range of colors directly mimic that of the brand’s wildly popularcream blushes, which according to Gomez was very intentional and a major reason why the project took over two years to create.
“Mostlip oils I have tried have a smaller shade range because it’s hard to develop, but it was really important to us to create a wide range that would be flattering for any skin tone,” she tells Elle.
Image via Rare Beauty
The eight colors you can expect to pick up are Hope (nude mauve), Happy (cool pink), Joy (muted peach), Serenity (warm rose), Affection (muted berry), Delight (rose brown), Wonder (rose mauve), and Honesty (nude brown).
The lip oils will debut alongside the line’s “Alive With Color” campaign, celebrating the uniqueness of every customer.
Grab your favorite new lip product for $20 on March 30, at Rare Beauty at 12AM PT or shop it early only on the Sephora app on 3/29 at 12AM PT.
Stay in-the-know of all things beauty with Brit + Co.
Featured image via Rare Beauty
Olivia Taylor is a writer and creative covering pop culture, beauty, style, wellness, health, relationships, lifestyle and basically anything else you can think of. A lifelong creative and self-proclaimed reality TV buff, Olivia spends her time outside of work surfing, skateboarding, attending cool indie concerts and finding the best acai bowls in town. Say hi to her on Instagram @heyitsoliviataylor and on Twitter @inneedofmargs.