Selena Gomez Just Gave Us The Ultimate Spring Beauty Hack
As soon as Selena Gomez announced her makeup brand Rare Beauty, I knew I had to try the products out for myself. I basically grew up with Selena, joining in on every Barney sing-along, laughing with Ramona and Beezus, and loving every second she shares on screen with Steve and Martin in Only Murders. It’s only natural she’s become my current makeup muse.
Even though I was ecstatic to try out the new products, I’ll admit I was a little hesitant given my acne-prone skin. However, Rare Beauty blew my expectations out of the water. Not only are the products blendable and hydrating, but it’s also the best shade match I’ve ever had. Plus, the company donates one percent of all sales to the Rare Impact Fund, providing mental health resources to people in need. Selena’s work never fails to inspire me, and with intentionally kind shade names like “Enchant” and “Joy,” even the products themselves encourage.
Of course, now I can’t stop watching Selena’s makeup routines, and her newest spring look has me ready to whip out my Rare Beauty and try it myself. Here’s everything you need to recreate the simple yet glowy beauty look ahead for yourself this spring.
How To Get Selena Gomez' 2023 Spring Makeup Look
Start out with the Always an Optimist Illuminating Primer($28) to get a dewy base for the rest of your makeup. Then apply the Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 ($30), Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer ($22), and Positive Light Under Eye Brightener ($24) to even out skin tone and brighten under your eyes. While the concealer conceals pimples and dark spots (and can also help mattify where you need it), the brightener has a sheer finish that makes you look more awake.
Next, add some color back into your face with the Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick ($26) and Soft Pinch Liquid Blush ($23). The blush went viral on TikTok shortly after it was released because of its pigment, and I’m here to tell you that the rumors are true: a little of this blush goes a long way.
You’ll want to save the Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter ($25) for last so that it can go right on top of the rest of your makeup. This new pressed powder formula (as opposed to the original liquid formula) means that you have more control over how much you use — AKA, you’ll waste less product.
After that, fill in your brows with the Brow Harmony Shape & Fill Duo ($27) and coat your lashes in the Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara ($20). This mascara works wonders, and it’s definitely one of the best mascaras I’ve ever used.
Use the Kind Words Matte Lip Liner ($15) and Kind Words Matte Lipstick ($20) to give your lips a pop of color, and for the finishing touch, spritz the Always an Optimist 4-in-1 Mist ($27) to blend everything together seamlessly.
✨Quick Tip✨
I noticed that Gomez used my go-to hack when I do my makeup: every product that she picked has a similar tone to it (in this case, she went with warmer, peachy shades). Whether every product you apply is rosy or neutral, choosing one tone is an easy way to ensure that your makeup looks cohesive. Yes, please!
