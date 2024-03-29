Want To Read More Books In 2024? These 8 Speed-Reading Tips Should Help
My recent favorite book discovery came from a random trip to Books-A-Million with my sister. It even seemed serendipitous given how often I've written about book clubs. Titled The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires, it's the first book in a while to hold my attention and encourage me to read more books this year. Like many hopeful readers out there, I routinely get distracted whenever I try to focus on a new book and can rarely remember anything I've read once I finish it.
After a lot of trial and error, I figured out that I was paying attention to too many other things while diving into my latest read. Once I was able to quiet my mind and eliminate distractions, it only took me two days to finish Grady Hendrix' genre-bending horror book. If you've been trying to figure out how to read more books while navigating your growing TBR list, we've got you. After combing Reddit threads, tuning into our favorite BookTok-ers, and gleaning advice from disciplined readers who cycle through over 50 books each year, here are the eight best tips to help you read more books in 2024.
What's the #1 secret for reading more books in 2024?
Image via Photo by Joseph Ruwa/Pexels
Come in close. Closer. Okay, stop! The secret is that you need to decide how many books you want to read even if it's only 12. That's one book per month which is super doable! Also, it doesn't hurt to be genuinely excited about reading. With these two things in mind, you'll have space to read more books without it feeling like a chore! Apps like Goodreads help you set your personalized reading challenge and will give you updates throughout the year on your progress to keep you on track.
Create a personalized reading nook
Image via Photo by George Milton/Pexels
You'll never have to ask me if I think it's necessary to carve out a small space for you to work or engage in a fun hobby. It's something I've done since I was a little girl and it's helped me to focus on whatever I'm doing. In terms of reading more books, I've found sectioning off a corner in my office to dedicate to reading has actually been inspiring. I have an inexpensive stand with some of my favorite books on it. Read more on our design inspiration for creating a perfect reading nook here.
Create a TBR pile for the books you want to read in order
Image via cottonbro studio/Pexels
As much as I love reading, it's easy to find books in random places because I've run out of room on both of my bookshelves. It's not hard to find rom-com, thriller, or self improvement books in the kitchen or on my bedroom floor so I came up with another solution: make reading piles. I have them sectioned by genre and it's actually helping me to focus on one book at a time.
Document your reading journey
Image via Vlada Karpovich/Pexels
You don't have to necessarily use a reading journal, but it's helpful to document when you started reading a book. You can also write down standout quotes and moments to help you remember the book long after you've read it. Summary Guru said, "A reading diary can help you set goals, will let you know when you need to have read each book by to hit your target, and will allow you to record your thoughts after you finish each book."
If you want to try another route, you can take a cue from BookTok and verbally review your books! Not sure about becoming an accidental book-influencer? Summary Guru suggests taking to Goodreads or Amazon to "publish a good review!"
Power up your kindle or try an audiobook
Image via freestocks.org/Pexels
I cherish having the physical copy of a book in my hands, but seeing my TBR pile can be overwhelming at times. I've found that I'm able to read more chapters when I'm utilizing a kindle or my iPad. Audiobooks can be a wonderful option if you’re looking for something to help you power through chores, or if you have tired eyes after using a computer all day. Swap out your go-to playlist or podcast for an audiobook on your next walk, and you'll be surprised by how much you can get through each week.
Eliminate distractions
Image via Andres Ayrton/Pexels
I've been known to have a book in my hand while listening to a podcast and a vlog on YouTube at the same. I call the latter my "background noise." The thing is, I don't focus on what I'm reading when I'm listening to two different things. If this sounds familiar, hi! Let's work on eliminating distractions so you don't have to worry about reading the same line in your books over and over.
If you have to have background noise, opt for turning your space fan on or instrumental music so it can serve as white noise.
Host your own book club meeting with a friend or two
Image via Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels
Starting your own book club doesn't have to be formal nor does it have to be documented for social media. You can round up one to two of your closest friends and create a bi-weekly or monthly get-together to discuss a book you're all currently obsessing over. In one our favorite romanticize your life tricks, you can host a picnic and bring a yummy charcuterie board to enjoy while your talk shop.
Read books you actually enjoy
Image via cottonbro studio/Pexels
It sounds simple, but why labor through the English lit classics when your heart yearns for a contemporary romance novel? Read what YOU want to read — not just a book that is critically-acclaimed, buzzy, or what other people rave and recommend to you. Once you find the genres that speak to you the most, you'll have no trouble cancelling your plans to sit down with a good book.
If you're not in the habit of daily reading, start with smaller texts like poetry books or short story and essay compilations. In building up the ritual, you'll train yourself to look forward to your quiet moment to read each day and will breeze through your reading goals in no time.
Which tip will help you read more books this year?
