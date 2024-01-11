35 Book Of The Month Club Picks For More Literary Thrills In 2024
It can be overwhelming to walk into a bookstore, wondering where to even start with shelves on shelves on shelves. But with book clubs galore — and trust me, we've seen 'em all — you can take the pressure off picking out your next read. Whether you're looking for a new book, a mystery, or something more, Book of the Month has plenty of options for you to sift through! With five books to choose from each month, these picks can add up, so we've picked 35 selects from the Book of the Month Club. Check them out!
The Bullet Swallower (Available For Purchase January 23, 2024)
Antonio Sonoro has always been rough around the edges, but life proves it can be rougher in The Bullett Swallower. Wanting better for himself and his family, he decides to commit the biggest robbery he's ever done — except it claims the life of his little brother in 1895.
Sometime later, his ancestor Jaime Sonoro learns about his family's sordid past and is confronted by someone who wants repayment for the sins of his forefathers. The only way he can undo what feels like a curse is to understand who who grandfather Antonio — aka The Bullet Swallower — truly was.
The Kingdom of Sweets
In another tale about undoing family curses, readers meet Clara and Natasha who've been 'christened' by their godfather Drosselmeyer. A powerful and selfish man, he has the ability to persuade others, and does so without remorse. Having grown tired of being overshadowed by her sister Clara, Natasha decides to test her fate with things that the Sugar Plum Fairy offers. However, she'll have to contend with things that were set in place long before her and Clara were thought of to figure out who she truly is.
No One Can Know
The Palmer sisters are drawn back to their childhood home in Arden Hills after one of them faces an unexpected pregnancy and situation that causes hardship. Soon, all of the sisters come home and a dark secret from their past begins to taunt them to uncover the truth. Emma — the pregnant sister and one who saw what happened when the sisters' parents were killed — begins to go down a twisty path that may change what she thought she knew about that night.
The Unsettled
The Unsettled is a beautiful tale that features a family who's bonds are tested for various reasons. In an effort to give her son a better life than she had, Ava finds herself facing the very poverty she wanted to get away from. She blames her mother Dutchess for this, but can't see that her son, Toussaint, is desperately trying to get to his grandmother and the place that he feels will be home.
In the midst of this lies Toussaint's father Cass and the bristling violence underneath his steely demeanor. Can Ava see a life that involves her mother again or will she defiantly lead her son down the same path she's been trying to get away from?
The Fury (Available For Purchase January 16, 2024)
Available for release next week, The Fury combines romance and mystery with a dash of murder to send readers on their first thrill of the year. Narrated by Elliott Chase, it beings with a scenic getaway hosted by megastar Lana Farrar during spring and ends with a shocking twist that'll make you want to reread it to see if you can find breadcrumbs that led to the inevitable climax.
The Last Love Note
Grief, comedy and love set the tone in The Last Love Note. It follows Kate as she hilariously tries to balance the moving parts in her life. Everything comes to a halt when she and her boss experience a flight emergency that causes them to seek refuge somewhere in Australia. It's here where she's forced to realize that the key to getting back on track may involve letting go.
This Spells Love
Faced with surprising heartbreak, Gemma decides the only thing that will help is forgetting about the man she was in love with. With the help of her sister, aunt, and best friend, Dax, a spell takes place and Gemma is thrilled it actually worked. The only problem is that it seemingly caused Dax to have no recollection of her and that's the one thing she's not okay with. This Spells Love reveals that sometimes our hearts' desires have always been in front of us if only we'd pay attention.
When I'm Dead
Brace yourself for a mystery so chilling that it'll make you wonder if you truly know the people close to you. When I'm Dead forces Rowan Winthrope, a medical examiner, and her husband to come to terms with the grisly doings of their daughter Chloe. It all begins with the death of her best friend — something Rowan finds herself investigating — and ends with a discovery that no one could've predicted.
The Stranger Upstairs
Sometimes fixer uppers come with a strange price that no one would want if they knew better. However, Sarah Slade decides to set her sights on the one thing she can control — making Black Wood House look presentable. However, she can't connect with her neighbors or her husband, and weird events start to unravel her sanity. The worst part about it is that the party won't end until the house gets what it wants.
The Intern
The Intern is a novel that reveals that ulterior motives are more common than we think. In the case of Madison Rivera, she successfully lands an internship of a lifetime with the esteemed Judge Kathryn Conroy, but tries to hide the fact that Conroy is presiding over her younger brother's case. It's clear the siblings differ from each other, but things become complicated when he disappears.
Throughout The Intern, readers will hold their breaths while they discover if Judge Conroy is really the kind of person Madison should be in close proximity to.
You, Again
You, Again is a classic enemies-to-lovers trope that hopeless romantics will fall in love with. The only thing that initially connects Ari and Josh is the fact they're entertaining the same person. Despite their initial encounter, they eventually develop a fun friendship where there's no need for boundaries because they trust each other. But, their deepening bond causes their hearts to pine for each other and that's when things get a little murky.
Family Lore
When the Marte family is called to celebrate a 'living wake' by the gifted Flor, questions filled with curiosity arise and no one know what to expect. Her sisters suspect she's not being forthcoming about the assumed celebrated, but they're not being entirely honest about things they're aware of either. Pour yourself a glass of wine because Family Lore will leave you on the edge of your bed.
None of This Is True
None of This Is True is an excellent read if you can't get enough of true crime podcasts. It just so happens that Alix Summer hosts a podcast listeners can't get enough of and is celebrated in town. However, she finds her life in shambles after has a chance encounter with Josie Fair. Josie seems okay, but Alix eventually realizes she's not and has to undo some things linked to her.
The First Ladies
This historical piece of fiction follows Mary McLeod Bethune as she makes a name for herself in spite of the challenges she faces as a black woman. She never backs down and eventually becomes friends with Eleanor Roosevelt, one of the most courageous first ladies the U.S. has known. Despite their own differences, their friendship is solidified and The First Ladies tells their tale.
The Connellys of County Down
Tara Connelly is faced with making changes at the end of her jail sentence that was a result of a drug charge. Although she's able to reconnect with her sister and brother, it becomes clear that they're struggling with their own issues. To make things more annoying, Tara keeps running into the police officer who arrested her. Despite this, she slowly rebuilds and starts feeling confident about the direction of her life. Will she be able to sustain that or will her siblings' struggles threaten the stability she's becoming used to?
Ink Blood Sister Scribe
The Kalotays have been tasked with protecting mystical books that are respected by everyone in the family — including Joanna and Esther. As time passes, they find themselves estranged after the death of their mother. They spend time in their respective locations until their father dies after reading an unknown book. Faced with death once again, the sisters come together to uphold their family's legacy.
She Started It
Estranged best friends Annabel, Esther, Tanya, and Chloe are pulled into Poppy's world as she celebrates her upcoming marriage. It's supposed to be a fun weekend in paradise, but they realize old feelings are still brewing when they realize they're on a secluded island. It seems that Poppy has been quietly planning things over the years and is ready for secrets to come to the light.
The Half Moon
The Half Moon is an unexpected read that you'll find yourself enjoying the more you read. It talks about the emotions that are felt when people's expectations have to shift and delicately shows that some bonds are deepened by changes
The Collected Regrets of Clover
Clover has witnessed death enough times to become fascinated with helping people peacefully pass. In fact, her life revolves around being a death doula and it doesn't leave room for much else. What The Collected Regrets of Clover does is show readers how chance encounters can encourage us to live if we're secretly afraid to.
The Only Survivors
The survivors of a terrible crash while they were in high school have decided they want to pay yearly respects to the fateful night that changed everything. But, one of them — Cassidy — wants to move past what happened to them and focus on other things. As fate would have, another survivor loses their life and Cassidy is pulled back into the yearly celebration.
However, it seems that someone is intent on making everyone else worry or suffer in the midst of a snow storm.
Rootless
Rootless is a heartbreaking tale about the effects of having a seemingly perfect life. As much as Efe and Sam love each other, one of them feels stifled by pressure they've been trying to evade. Without explanation, they find themselves miles away from each other despite having a young child. It's a painstaking read about the lengths people go to fight for what they believe in and if that matters in the end.
The Writing Retreat
Writers beware — this is one retreat you'll never forget. Despite feeling hopeless about her career as an Author, Alex is thrilled to attend a writer's retreat hosted by horror writer Roza Vallo. Upon arrival, she and other guests find out they must complete a huge writing project in exchange for possibly scoring a life-changing publishing deal.
Trying to race the clock and produce her best work, Alex senses that something is very wrong with this retreat...something that will stop at nothing to end her life.
What Lies in the Woods
It seems people haven't learned their lessons about harboring secrets in What Lies in the Woods. Best friends Naomi, Cassidy, and Olivia created the Goddess Game that resulted in Naomi's near fatal stabbing. Although her perpetrator was caught and sentenced, Olivia has something she wants to reveal about that day. It's something that Naomi is now curious about and isn't sure what she may discover.
Kiss Her Once For Me
When Ellie Oliver met the woman of her dreams, everything around her shattered after her encounter causes her to lose her cozy new job. She meets Andrew, the landlord of the coffee shop she works at, and they decide to create a fake relationship for several reasons.
However, Ellie meets the woman of her dreams again and finds out she's related to Andrew. In this shocking twist of a novel, Kiss Her Once For Me finds the main character caught between two risky choices.
The Last Party
When the host of a NYE's party is found dead, Ffion Morgan is finds that people she's known for years are now considered suspects. It's shocking and almost unbelievable until she realizes people have been swallowing their emotions for a while.
Someday, Maybe
Someday, Maybe is another tale about the journey of grief and how one wife decides that she's okay with not fine after finding her dead husband. In a world that likes to rush through the bad parts, Someday, Maybe gives you permission to walk through whatever you're feeling.
The Family Game
The Holbecks are a wealthy family who wants to celebrate the engagement of heir Edward. But, the love of his life Harriet is about to discover that something is off about this family. Each chapter reveals more sinister things and it's obvious that this 'game' Harriet finds herself comes with a dire prize.
The Attic Child
When two children find themselves locked in the same attic years apart, the latest occupant — Lowra — will discover the key to her dwellings. She may even find a way out.
Killers of a Certain Age
Killers of a Certain Age proves that ageism can happen to anyone — even a group of assassins. When Billie, Mary Alice, Helen, and Natalie's skillsets are unappreciated in the new digital age, they resign to accept their fate of retirement. However, they quickly realize they're being set up by the organization they've devoted their lives to and will have to dismantle it.
Daisy Darker
Daisy Darker was born into a family who holds secrets like no one's business. But when they get together to celebrate the matriarch's birthday, her murder is followed by another family member's. Secluded from others, the Darkers will have to be forthcoming about some things they've locked away.
The Bodyguard
Looking for your next surprise romance book? Set your sights on The Bodyguard where Hannah Brooks is Jack Stapleton's Executive Protection Agent, proving you can't judge a book by its cover. They find themselves in the ruse of a lifetime when Jack proposes that Hannah act like she's his girlfriend to have normalcy when visiting family. The thing is, pretending can lead to real developments if one isn't careful.
The Lifestyle
Georgina Wagman lived the perfect life with the most amazing career, but discovering her husband's extramarital affair shattered that. Instead of immediately leaving him, she decides to introduce an alternative lifestyle to her marriage — one where they'll become swingers. Everything goes well until Georgina reconnects with an ex at a party and now she wonders if her marriage is worth saving after all.
The Wedding Dress Sewing Circle
Cressida Westcott, a celebrated fashion designer, finds herself heading back home after she faces a massive loss. She reconnects with her niece and nephew, and begins inserting herself into town by way of the Sewing Circle meetings that occur. She quickly teaches the women more than sewing skills and this helps them create dresses that brides all over the world come to love.
Take My Hand
Take My Hand is based on a true story that's filled with a heartbreak, grief, hope, and preservation. It follows one woman's journey as her nursing career impacts her life in ways she couldn't have prepared for.
Dating Dr. Dil
Yet another enemies-to-lovers novel, Dating Dr. Dil introduces Kareena Mann and Dr. Prem Verma to readers. They cross paths after Kareena appears on the Dr. Dil Show, where they argue about love. The only thing that 'fixes' that is to being 'dating' Kareena so the public doesn't begin questioning his work as a cardiologist. This leads Dr. Prem to believe there may be more to love after all.
