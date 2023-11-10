Everything We Know About "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy"
With its mouthful of a title, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy promises to be full of just as much drama! The announcement for the latest rendition of this fabulous spinoff came at BravoCon this year. If you can't get enough of all of the entertainment these glamorous Real Housewivesgals bring to the table, here's everything you need to know about the show that's sure to become your new guilty pleasure.
What is "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy" about?
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy takes place in a location any longtime RHONYfans will recognize — Saline Beach on St. Bart's. The NYC-based housewives took a visit during season 5 of the series, and they will return once again for the latest spinoff! While it's not the entire original RHONY cast, those who are returning will reunite over an adventure of a lifetime.
Who will be on "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy"?
Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Kristen Taekman, and Kelly Bensimon are all set to return! However, Ramona Singer will not be in the show after she was caught using a racial slur in a text exchange.
One notable missing member is Bethenny Frankel, who's currently in the works to unionize reality TV. We don't expect to see her on Bravo programs anytime soon, but her big personality definitely leaves a sizable hole in the group.
When will "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY" be released?
The series will premiere on December 14, with three episodes available for your streaming pleasure on Peacock immediately. After that new episodes will be available every Thursday!
Watch The Trailer For "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy" Here!
We can't wait for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy to premiere — it's clear we're in for a wild ride this season! And while it's potentially one of the best episodes of television to ever air, we hope for the OG RHONY ladies' sake that we don't get a "Scary Island"repeat on this trip...unless it means another iconic memorable TV moment. 😉
