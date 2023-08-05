Here’s Your Much-Needed Update On All The Famous "Real Housewives" Feuds
Nothing unites Bravo viewers quite like a good feud (Scandoval, anyone?!), and fortunately for fans, no one can hold a grudge quite like a Real Housewife. From the East Coast to the West Coast, every Housewife series has an iconic feud (or five) that leaves fans forced to pick sides — and wanting more.
Here are some of the most notorious feuds in the Bravoverse, plus updates on where their relationships are today.
Lisa Rinna and Kim Richards (RHOBH)
Quite possibly the most iconic Housewives feud is that of Kim Richards and Lisa Rinna’s “Bunnygate.” The two were never quite friends, a fact that was cemented following Lisa’s questioning of Kim’s sobriety in Season 5. Lisa apologized during a dinner in Amsterdam — an apology that Kim did not accept. Rather, Kim implied she knew something about Lisa’s husband, Harry Hamlin, leading Lisa to throw her wine glass at Kim and utter the famous words, “don’t you ever go after my f*cking husband.”
Things between the two women escalated again in Season 7 after Lisa said that Kim is “close to dying,” which she adamantly denied throughout much of the season. Kim had other ideas, however, and infamously shut down the possibility of a friendship by returning the bunny Lisa bought for Kim’s grandson at the Season 7 reunion. During this encounter, Lisa shed a single tear.
To no one’s surprise, Lisa and Kim aren’t friends today, though they sort of agreed to put the past behind them.
Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga (RHONJ)
This is one sister showdown that has dominated our screens since the very beginning. When Melissa joined her sister-in-law on RHONJ during Season 3, fans quickly learned that the two women did not get along. After an argument between Teresa and her brother, Joe Gorga, who is married to Melissa, at a christening turned into a physical fight between Joe and Teresa’s husband at the time, coincidentally also named Joe. The tension continued after Melissa brought sprinkle cookies to Christmas, which was apparently deeply offensive to Teresa (the Giudices prefer pignoli cookies). The two women called a truce going into Season 4, but their relationship suffered another blow after Melissa found out Teresa called her a gold digger and spread rumors that Melissa was a stripper.
More recently, Teresa did not ask Melissa to be a bridesmaid in her wedding to Luis Ruelas (despite having Luis's sisters in the wedding), invite Melissa’s family to her wedding and proceeded to spread rumors about Melissa cheating on Joe. In the aftermath, neither Melissa nor Joe attended Teresa's August 2022 wedding, and the families are at arm's length.
Lisa Vanderpump, Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards (RHOBH)
Puppygate saw the end of LVP on RHOBH, and we’re still not over it. In Season 9, Lisa claimed that Dorit returned a puppy she adopted from Lisa’s Vanderpump Dogs rescue to a kill shelter, forcing the other women to take sides in the disagreement.
Dorit claimed that the puppy bit her husband (who happened to be longtime friends with Lisa) and other family members, leading them to rehome the dog with an acquaintance, and that person must have brought it to a shelter, While Dorit eventually apologized to Lisa, their relationship was too far gone and the feud shifted towards whether Lisa leaked the story to the press. Kyle Richards, who was then Lisa’s BFF and friend to Dorit, took Dorit’s side, ultimately ending her decades-long friendship with Lisa in a blowout fight. “Goodbye, Kyle!”
Lisa quit the show before the reunion, denying that she spoke about the dog to the media. While Dorit and Kyle are besties today, neither are close to Lisa.
Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd (RHOC)
We can’t mention conflict without thinking of Vicki and Kelly. When Kelly joined the show for Season 11, she and Vicky became fast friends. It wasn’t long before that relationship turned sour, with Kelly calling Vicky, a “con woman” who “preys on old people.” This comment turned into a lawsuit, with Vicki claiming “defamation, libel, trade libel, interference with actual and prospective economic business advantage, false light and injunctive relief.” Vicki not only sued Kelly, but also Bravo and the production company in order to stop them from airing — though this was short lived as it took less than a month for Vicki to drop the charges so that she could attend the Season 13 reunion show. The reunion only led to more conflict (if you can even believe it) as the women accused one another of doing drugs.
Somehow, the pair made amends in 2021 following Vicki’s decision to leave the show in 2020 and Kelly’s dismissal.
Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore (RHOA)
Porsha and Kenya got off to a rocky start in Season 5 after Porsha referred to the former Miss USA as Miss America. The drama continued, with Kenya accusing Porsha of cheating on her ex-husband Kordell Stewart, both women accusing each other of being whores, Porsha pulling Kenya’s hair which led to them physically fighting, Kenya demanding that Porsha be fired from the show, you know — typical friend behavior.
Not surprisingly, the two aren't friends today, with the Season 12 reunion ending with Porsha calling Kenya a “fake friend.”
Kim Richards, Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton (RHOBH)
Bravo loves a family feud, and the Richards sister gave it their all. The lowest point in the sisters’ relationship came during the Season 1 finale of RHOBH after Kim, who was no longer sober, accused Kyle and her husband Mauricio Umansky of "stealing [her] goddamn house." While the Bravo stars struggled to agree on whether or not Kyle and Mauricio buying Kim’s share of their late mother's home was fair, they attempted to move past their infamous limo fight, though their relationship remained rocky over the years. This led to a rocky relationship between Kyle and her other sister Kathy Hilton, who seemed to side with Kim in many of the arguments.After years of discourse, the sisters seem to be in a good place, with Kim and Kathy appearing on the show throughout the past two years. Kim and Kyle were even photographed filming a Season 13 scene together, which fans can expect to see this fall.
Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin (RHONY)
Bethenny is certainly forthright, occasionally rubbing her fellow Housewives the wrong way. Such is true following Season 2, where the former BFFs stopped speaking for months, supposedly because Jill felt Bethenny was getting more attention than her. The friends got into it throughout Season 3, after Bethenny accused Jill of being jealous of her success. Jill, meanwhile, slammed Bethenny for not being present as her late husband, Bobby Zarin, battled cancer.
Today, the pair have seemingly “made up,” at least to some degree. After years of not speaking, Jill appeared on Bethenny’s podcast, “Just B with Bethenny Frankel.” “I was surprised, but I wasn’t gonna be impulsive,” Jill said of getting the request to appear on the podcast. “Maybe because I’m medicated now and I wasn’t 13 years ago — in a good way. I have anxiety. I definitely had an anxiety disorder when you knew me, for sure.” Jill went on to say that she was initially hesitant to say yes, but her daughter encouraged her to do it. “And that’s it,” Jill recalled. “That’s all it took.”
Vicki Gunvaalson and Gretchen Rossi (and Slade Smiley) (RHOC)
With a RHOC tenure of 13 years, Vicki was bound to enter conflict at one time or another. And she certainly did. While the conflict between the two women was ongoing, it came to a head during an 80s theme party in Season 7. Gretchen’s boyfriend, Slade, made several comments about Vicki’s looks, leading to an intense shouting match between the pair.The women aren’t friends today, though they don’t seem as at odds as they once were. On her podcast with RHOC stars Tamra Judge and Shannon Beader, Vicki commented on the conflict. "I have some issues with Gretchen Rossi. From when she was with Slade Smiley and she’s supporting a man that calls women animal names. So I wouldn’t be with a man like that and that’s what I told her. I wouldn’t be with a man like that." That’s that, I guess.
Dorit Kemsley and Camille Grammer (RHOBH)
The RHOBH are known for their feuds, but the one between Camille and (at the time) relative newbie Dorit had to make the list. Despite a number of digs towards one another, things really escalated when Camille accused Dorit’s husband “PK” of being over a million dollars in debt to another company, but that was only the beginning as the two women found any reason possible to go at each other. Dorit fired back on several occasions, at one point completely randomly (and somewhat hilariously) calling Camille a “stupid c*nt.” Why she said that at the time — nobody knows, but it certainly made for great TV.Even today the women still make jabs at one another, with Camille shading Dorit regarding a possible RHOBH return just a month ago.
Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss (RHOA)
After a make-out session during Season 9 of RHOA, Kandi claimed Porsha wanted to have sex with her. As a result, Porsha clapped back with a series of her own accusations, including alleging that Kandi's husband was unfaithful, the couple had a sex dungeon and that Kandi previously dated a woman. Porsha took it a step further, alleging that someone told her Kandi and Todd planned to drug her to take advantage of her, which Kandi adamantly denied.While fellow Housewife Phaedra Parks admitted during the Season 9 reunion that she was the one who told Porsha about Kandi and Todd's alleged drug plan, Phaedra maintained that she never told Porsha that she heard about it directly from Kandi. Porsha then apologized to Kandi because she believed Phaedra told her accurate information. Today, the two women seem OK, even co-starring in an MTV comedy, Pretty Stoned.
Teresa Giudice and Danielle Staub (RHONJ)
Teresa and Danielle's feud gifted RHONJ fans one of the most memorable moments in Housewives history: Teresa's infamous table flip. After the Season 1 cast discovered a book about Danielle's shady past, the women confronted her, with Teresa accusing Danielle of being a "prostitution whore, [who was] f*cking engaged nineteen times" and flipped the dinner table over. Their feud continued throughout Season 2, leading Teresa to get into Danielle's face (and subsequently push host Andy Cohen) after Danielle accused Teresa of not being there for her family in Season 2’s reunion.Shockingly, the women are actually friends today — so friendly that Teresa served as the matron of honor in Danielle’s May 2018 wedding. “We speak more than once a day," Danielle told the DailyMail in May 2018. "We're legitimately friends, it was something that was worth salvaging and has turned into the relationship it should have always been."
Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels (RHOP)
Despite starting off on good terms, Candiace and Monique’s relationship turned bitter. The duo engaged in a couple of physical or near-physical fights, which both women now regret.
“Anytime you get physical, that’s taking it to a whole other level. That’s real life,” Monique explained during an episode of Us Weekly‘s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast in September 2020. “I took that [moment] very seriously, because I’ve not been in any physical altercation since I was in grade school. I’m 36 years old. I have three kids and a whole husband. So, I’m like, ‘This is insane.’ It allowed me to go on a journey of just looking at certain things from childhood or just trying to figure out what are my triggers.”
The co-stars ended up filing lawsuits against one another on the grounds of second-degree assault. Although both assault charges were dismissed in December 2020, Monique announced after the Season 5 reunion that she would not be returning to the show.“This is never somewhere that I saw myself being at any time. I’m not a fighter. It’s not what I do and having gone through this and having dealt with the trauma of it — it’s not what I see my legacy being,” the Candiace said on The Wendy Williams Show in September 2020. “I don’t want this to be representative of me or Black women at all. It’s embarrassing. I’m embarrassed.”
Teresa Guidice and Jacqueline Laurita (RHONJ)
Teresa and Jacqueline’s friendship took a turn in Season 3 after Teresa poked fun at Jacqueline’s sister-in-law, Caroline Manzo, in her new cookbook. The feud didn’t end there — as Season 4 kicked off with the duo getting into a heated argument regarding Teresa’s rumored prison sentence, the aforementioned stripper-gate and accusations that Teresa’s husband, Joe, was unfaithful. They aren’t friends today.
Surprisingly, this isn't even half of the most famous Real Housewives fights, so bookmark this page for part two.
