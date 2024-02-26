"The Real Housewives Of New York City" Season 15 May Bring Back Some Of Your OG Faves
Is "The Real Housewives of New York City" coming back for season 15?
So far, there's no official word from Bravo about whether or not we're getting more RHONY...but we're staying hopeful! Andy Cohen told Us Weeklythat the "next season" should fix some of the bumps this reboot faced. That's basically a confirmation, right?
Who's in the cast for "The Real Housewives of New York City" season 15?
As of right now, it's pretty unclear who's returning to The Real Housewives of New York City. Most notably outspoken about her return (or potentially lack thereof) is Jenna Lyons. She told Jimmy Fallon that she's not sure if she'll return for another season, which would be a total bummer TBH! Jenna's sublime style and unique personality added so much to the show's dynamic last year, and it would definitely be missed.
Is Luann de Lesseps coming back to "The Real Housewives of New York City"?
Matt Rogers recently asked Countess Luann outright about the possibility of a return to the RHONY world. According to Matt, he heard that the upcoming season would have Brynn Whitfield, Erin Lichy, Jessel Taank, Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, and Dorinda Medley with Ubah Hassan returning as a friend of the cast. Luann neither confirmed nor denied this IRL, but cryptically commented on Instagram this February about the rumors.
What do the other cast members think about these rumors? According to Us Weekly, Brynn Whitfield is "open to anything" when it comes to filming with current and former cast members. Meanwhile, Erin Lichy told Access Hollywoodthat they're "not joining forces with (RHONY) Legacy."
Who got fired from "RHONY"?
After filming RHONY Legacy, investigative reporting by Vanity Fairfound that Ramona Singer allegedly used a racial slur towards a Black crew member — among other racially-driven misconduct allegations from years past and present. Ramona vehemently denied the use of the slur, but was still asked not to attend BravoCon in 2023. It's very likely that her time at Bravo is now up. According to PEOPLE, Ramona also isn't employed by real estate company Douglas Elliman anymore.
Who is the richest on "The Real Housewives of New York City"?
According to Cosmopolitan, Jenna Lyons is worth approximately $5 million dollars — the most net-worth of the current cast for The Real Housewives of New York City. However, this could change if she decides not to return to the show! The next in line would be Brynn Whitfield, coming in at a worth of $3 million dollars.
When will "The Real Housewives of New York City" season 15 air?
Allegedly filming for The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 hasn't even started yet. As of February 7, Erin Lichy wasn't even sure when filming would start, according to Access Hollywood. So everything seems very TBD at the moment.
Is there a trailer for "The Real Housewives of New York City" season 15?
Since filming is still up in the air, we definitely don't have a trailer yet. We're definitely keeping our eyes peeled for the moment something drops, though!
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.