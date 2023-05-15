The "Real Housewives of New York" Is Back And Better Than Ever
After a long time sans-RHONY on our screens, Bravo just dropped the trailer for The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14, and the new cast is giving all of the drama viewers want. Here's what we know so far!
“What I love about New York is that you can be anyone,” the housewives say in the trailer. “We are loud, proud and larger than life. We’re all fabulous women and we don’t take no for an answer.”
De Silva then adds, “I mean we’re a**holes… I’m kidding, we're actually great."
This season will follow a new group of women in the Big Apple as they navigate love, life, friendships, family and their careers amidst a bustling city.
Who’s in the new cast for "The Real Housewives Of New York?"
The reality series reboot stars content creator Sai De Silva, Somali model Ubah Hassan, realtor and interior designer Erin Lichy, beauty and fashion mogul Jenna Lyons, fashion publicist Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield.
What are fans saying about the new season of "The Real Housewives of New York?"
The reactions are mixed amongst RHONY fans. Most fans are excited for the reboot, but as one fan commented on TikTok, “I only want housewives with AARP cards,” referencing how the former cast that has since been ousted from the show.Luckily, the “legacy” housewives are far from leaving our screens, with Bravo’s streaming service Peacock announcing they will be part of the new season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 5.
When will the new season of "The Real Housewives Of New York" premiere?
Season 14 of the Real Housewives of New York will kick off on Sunday, July 16 at 9 p.m. EST, and we're counting down the days.
For now, we’ll be reliving all of our RHONY memories with replays of seasons 1-13.
Header image courtesy of Gavin Bond/Bravo
Olivia Taylor is a writer and creative covering pop culture, beauty, style, wellness, health, relationships, lifestyle and basically anything else you can think of. A lifelong creative and self-proclaimed reality TV buff, Olivia spends her time outside of work surfing, skateboarding, attending cool indie concerts and finding the best acai bowls in town. Say hi to her on Instagram @heyitsoliviataylor and on Twitter @inneedofmargs.