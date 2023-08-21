Everything We Know About "Vanderpump Rules" Season 11
Remember when Vanderpump Rules was a niche faction of reality TV, merrily trucking along through standard cheating scandals? Yeah — us too. We’re far beyond the days of casual scandals and frivolous flings. It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, and the cast of Vanderpump Rules is feeling good.
As any Bravoholic already knows, filming for the network’s various shows picks up following the reunion. While S10 was a bit of an exception (they picked up cameras directly before the reunion and took a pause following its conclusion), this didn’t stop the Vanderpump Rules crew from filming Season 11. And predictably, the upcoming season is already off to a dramatic start.Here's everything we know about Vanderpump Rules S11 so far.
Who's returning for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules?
Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Tom Sandoval and James Kennedy, along with their respected partners, are all currently filming S11. Former VPR cast members Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute are rumored to be filming, but that remains unsubstantiated.
Is Rachel Leviss coming back?
Rachel (formerly known as Raquel) completed her mental health treatment following her role in what can only be described as the affair of the century (at least in the Bravoverse). While she was believed to be in negotiations with Bravo, she is no longer returning to the franchise."Rachel will not be returning for Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “There was a possibility up until recently she'd be returning for the new season, but ultimately decided against it. Rachel is focused on her mental health journey and knew going back to the show would open her up to trauma she's been working on healing. Rachel is looking forward to what the future holds for her."
When did the new season of Vanderpump Rules start filming?
At least according to TMZ, the new season started filming on June 28. The media outlet also reported that as of July 28, the show was "halfway through" filming, presumably meaning that they will wrap filming by the end of August or early September. So far, the cast has been seen hanging at various bars and restaurants, and Tom was spotted crying.
When Will “Vanderpump Rules” Season 11 Air?
S10 didn't hit the big screen until February 2023, but it seems like Bravo may give us our VPR fix a tad earlier. In July, Executive Producer Alex Baskin told The Hollywood Reporter, "In six months, we’ll drop a new season. It’s good to make the audience miss you a little bit." So...fingers crossed for January 2024?!
What Else Should You Know About season 11 of Vanderpump Rules?
Ariana Madix Refuses To Speak To Tom Sandoval.
Iconicness begets future iconicness. Thus far, it appears that Ariana Madix is keeping a calculated distance between her and Tom Sandoval. The former couple have filmed most of their scenes apart — though they were spotted at the same event in late July and mid-August. According to TMZ, Ariana is "just not interested in talking to the guy." 10/10.
Meanwhile, Schwartz Seems To Be Going Through It.
By which we mean a fan posted a photo with him and it appears as though he's bleached his hair. And we mean bleached his hair. The way only male high school athletes and men in midlife crises do.
Fortunately, two hair stylists (one of which being his suspected girlfriend Jo) took pity on him and doused his hair in toner, revealing a shade of platinum blonde that is only comparable to P!NK circa 2002.
PuppyGate 2.0 Is In Our Midst.
PuppyGate has made its way from decadence of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to the hallowed streets of West Hollywood. This time the pup in question is Rachel and DJ James Kennedy's dog Graham, who allegedly ended up in a shelter after biting Rachel's mom — though she claims he was sent to a rehabilitation center. Either way, Vanderpump Dog Foundation got tipped off about it and reunited Graham with James, who has since changed Graham's name to Hippie.
There's Been Drama Over The Cast Hanging With Sandoval.
Most of the VPR cast made it extremely clear they are Team Ariana during last season's reunion, so fans were surprised to find out that everyone has been hanging out with the publicly-convicted Scandoval-ridden Tom. Lala Kent and Scheana Shay, though, were quick to defend themselves.
_baileyareheart/Instagram
“It, like, still blows my mind that people don’t realize we’re filming a show," Lala said on IG, noting that a group photo featuring Tom was for a fan: “What are we gonna be like, ‘No, absolutely not.’ Like, no, ‘Happy birthday, let’s take a f*cking picture.’ It’s called adulting.”
Meanwhile, Scheana added, “We’re in a group. We’re all here. We hopped in a photo. You know what? I happened to be standing where I was standing. I take photos with strangers every f*cking day. That’s how you take a photo. I stand like that. I smile. I tilt my head to my good side."
Scheana And Sandoval Did A "Spiritual Meditation."
Scheana chatted about the experience on a recent Amazon Live, saying, “I get paired with Sandoval to do this spiritual meditation healing sort of thing. It was very uncomfortable.”
“I don’t like what he did to Ariana obviously,” she added. “Him and I have had a really long friendship so everyone always says, ‘Oh Scheana the flip-flopper, Scheana needs to have loyalty,’ and losing a friendship of that long has obviously been a struggle.”
Header image courtesy of Tommy Garcia/Bravo.
Olivia Taylor (she/her) is a writer, self-proclaimed reality TV buff and uses "Real Housewives" references unironically. Her camera roll is filled with Twitter screenshots and she will definitely talk your ear off for as long as you will let her. Find more of her pop culture ramblings just about anywhere on the internet.