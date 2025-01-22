Everything We Know About Those 'Fourth Wing' TV Show Cast Rumors

One of the most important parts of bringing a book to life onscreen is finding the PERFECT cast. Bridgerton, Gilmore Girls, and 1923 wouldn’t be the same without their phenomenal cast members — and their chemistry with one another. So when it was announced that Amazon was developing a Fourth Wing TV show inspired by Rebecca Yarros' viral book series, fans immediately started talking about who should play Violet, Xaden, and the rest of the characters. Especially since we’ve all been imagining them for so long!

Well there are two actors at the top of the rumor mill for this TV show — and I am crossing all my fingers and toes we see them in the series.

Here’s everything we know about the Fourth Wing TV show cast rumors.

Did the 'Fourth Wing' TV show already find its Xaden? The biggest Fourth Wing casting rumor at the moment is that we could see Josh Heuston as dragon rider Xaden Riorson. The Australian actor is known for roles in Heartbreak High and Dune: Prophecy. Elle points out that not only does Josh follow Rebecca Yarros and Michael B. Jordan (who's producing the series) on Instagram, he also has a dragon in his bio! "We’re just going to say [Xaden] is POC," Rebecca said in an interview with Variety. "I want to make sure that role is open to as much diversity as possible. So I was never going to give the readers my vision because I know that once you give the readers your vision, that’s what they’re gonna stick to. And I wanted to make sure we left it open to as much diversity as possible."

There's also one 'Twilight' actress fans would love to see as Violet. Plus I can't pass up the opportunity to mention that Elle also points out Twilight's Mackenzie Foy (who played Renesmee in the franchise) also follows Rebecca Yarros — and she posted Onyx Storm to her Instagram story! She also matches Violet's description perfectly. "Best fancast I've seen so far..." one TikTok user commented on our TikTok, while another added, "You know what, I’m not mad at it! I’m actually loving this combo!!" I couldn't agree more.

While we haven't gotten an official cast confirmation quite yet, we do know that Anne With An E's Moira Walley-Beckett is serving as showrunner — and that Rebecca Yarros is just as excited as we are to see who fills the cast list. "I’ve never done this before, so I don’t have an opinion on if [the cast] should be established or if they shouldn’t, or what attention that brings," she tells Variety. "I’m going to trust that they bring in the right people when they start casting. And then I’m gonna hope that they fit who’s described in the book, and I think we’ll know when we know. But I honestly don’t have a preference, just whoever can fit the character."

