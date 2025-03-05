Revisit 2024's best books!
The Libby Awards Just Announced Their Winners — & Tons Of Our Fave Books Made The Cut
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
2024 saw the rise of celebrity book clubs and BookTok favorites, but we were waiting for the Libby Awards to announce their top picks this year. Finally, our wait is over because they announced their winners! According to PEOPLE, a record-breaking number of librarians sifted through 2024's most-anticipated books and we're delighted to see some of our favorite reads made the cut.Whether you see reading as a hobby, a way to escape or a form of resistance, having organizations and librarians who encourage it is truly golden.
Scroll to see which of our favorite books made the Libby Awards list and the top runner-ups from adult fiction to romantasy!
Best Adult Fiction Book
Amazon
The Women by Kristin Hannah
Amazon
James by Percival Everett (Runner-Up)
Best Adult Nonfiction Book
Amazon
The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson
Amazon
By the Fire We Carry by Rebecca Nagle (Runner-Up)
Best Young Adult Fiction Book
Amazon
Heir by Sabaa Tahir
AIZ knows life isn't fair as she's grown up poor in Kegari, but it hasn't stopped her for wanting revenge for something she's never forgotten. Her rage puts her in an even more dangerous situation and it threatens to overtake her. Then there's SIRSHA, a tracker with magic in her veins. She hasn't had a stroke of luck in a while which makes her accept a job of punishing a child murderer. Lastly, there's the reluctant prince QUIL. He's seen the effects being in control has on others and doesn't want to meet that same fate, but is forced to make a decision when the Empire is threatened. Each will have to make decisions that play a role in their final fates and it's impossible to know who will survive.
Amazon
Twenty-Four Seconds from Now... by Jason Reynolds (Runner-Up)
Aria met Neon two years ago because her dog decided to have its version of fun by chasing the latter. It was a fateful meeting that put them on a path of love and everyone knows it. Talks about intimacy have led to more conversations about having sex for the first time, but readers will see how complicated it is for the teens.
However, Aria and Neon make a plan to do the one deed they can't stop thinking about. But guess where Neon is?
Hiding in a bathroom because his nerves are all over the place!
Best Debut Author
Amazon
The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley
Amazon
I Hope This Finds You Well by Natalie Sue (Runner-Up)
Jolene finds herself in hot water with HR when her snarky emails about co-workers are discovered. In order to keep her job, she has to complete training with Cliff and even has to follow email protocols to make sure she doesn't repeat her mistakes. But then she becomes aware of other employees' emails and realizes she's not the only one who's been writing things that can be seen as red flags. It's how she finds out a company-wide layoff will be happening soon.
Torn between wanting to protect herself and see the humanity of those she works with, Jolene will have to decide how vulnerable she wants to be in both situations.
Best Book Club Pick
Amazon
Margo's Got Money Troubles by Rufi Thorpe
Amazon
Real Americans by Rachel Khong (Runner-Up)
Best Fantasy Book
Amazon
The Spellshopby Sarah Beth Durst
Kiela has a people problem, but she bypasses it for the most part as she dutifully takes care of the Great Library of Alyssium with Caz the magical spider plant. However, their perfect paradise comes crashing down when someone destroys where they work, forcing them to evacuate to a place Kiela grew up. Once there, Kiela's visited by her meddling and attractive neighbor who takes a liking to her. Still, she has to do something to bring money in which is how she begins growing berries to create delicious jam.
Her only obstacle is that she's using magic illegally to making a living, leading to a spellshop that will change the island she's on forever.
Amazon
The Familiar by Leigh Bardugo (Runner-Up)
Best Horror Book
Amazon
Bury Your Gays by Chuck Tingle
Amazon
I Was A Teenage Slasher by Stephen Graham Jones (Runner-Up)
Best Romance Book Of The Year
Amazon
Funny Story by Emily Henry
Amazon
The Truth According to Ember by Danica Nava (Runner-Up)
She does well and even begins dating IT guy Danuwoa Colson despite their job's strict policies. No one suspects a thing until someone sees them during a company trip and threatens to make everyone aware they're together. Now Ember's in a odd situation where he dream job has become a nightmare and she beings telling small lies in order to save her neck because telling the truth has consequences she doesn't want to deal with.
Best Romantasy Book
Amazon
House of Flame and Shadow by Sarah J. Maas
Bryce Quinlan's been out of Midgard for sometime and is looking for ways to get back to what feels familiar. She never intended to go far away, but it's not so easy to get back to where she was. Plus, she has to watch her back because she doesn't know who's friendly or not.
Hunt Athalar's fate is no better because he's back in Asteri's dungeons and doesn't know where Bryce could be. Though he's helped her in the past, he's unable to intervene this time because he's trapped and doesn't see a way out.
Amazon
Faebound by Saara El-Arifi (Runner-Up)
Yeeran's life has been consumed by battle and she knows that's probably where she'll die. She fiercely serves in the elven army while her sister Lettle spends her days as a diviner. But when Yeeran's kicked out of the Elven Lands, she and sister are forced to face the unknown of the fae court. Having been hidden in plain sight, it begins to pull them in opposite directions from which they may never recover from.
Amazon
Be sure to see the full list of The Libby Awards winners here!
Subscribe to our newsletter for more book finds!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Best Adult Fiction Book
Amazon
The Women by Kristin Hannah
Amazon
James by Percival Everett (Runner-Up)
Best Adult Nonfiction Book
Amazon
The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson
Amazon
By the Fire We Carry by Rebecca Nagle (Runner-Up)
Best Young Adult Fiction Book
Amazon
Heir by Sabaa Tahir
AIZ knows life isn't fair as she's grown up poor in Kegari, but it hasn't stopped her for wanting revenge for something she's never forgotten. Her rage puts her in an even more dangerous situation and it threatens to overtake her. Then there's SIRSHA, a tracker with magic in her veins. She hasn't had a stroke of luck in a while which makes her accept a job of punishing a child murderer. Lastly, there's the reluctant prince QUIL. He's seen the effects being in control has on others and doesn't want to meet that same fate, but is forced to make a decision when the Empire is threatened. Each will have to make decisions that play a role in their final fates and it's impossible to know who will survive.
Amazon
Twenty-Four Seconds from Now... by Jason Reynolds (Runner-Up)
Aria met Neon two years ago because her dog decided to have its version of fun by chasing the latter. It was a fateful meeting that put them on a path of love and everyone knows it. Talks about intimacy have led to more conversations about having sex for the first time, but readers will see how complicated it is for the teens.
However, Aria and Neon make a plan to do the one deed they can't stop thinking about. But guess where Neon is?
Hiding in a bathroom because his nerves are all over the place!
Best Debut Author
Amazon
The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley
Amazon
I Hope This Finds You Well by Natalie Sue (Runner-Up)
Jolene finds herself in hot water with HR when her snarky emails about co-workers are discovered. In order to keep her job, she has to complete training with Cliff and even has to follow email protocols to make sure she doesn't repeat her mistakes. But then she becomes aware of other employees' emails and realizes she's not the only one who's been writing things that can be seen as red flags. It's how she finds out a company-wide layoff will be happening soon.
Torn between wanting to protect herself and see the humanity of those she works with, Jolene will have to decide how vulnerable she wants to be in both situations.
Best Book Club Pick
Amazon
Margo's Got Money Troubles by Rufi Thorpe
Amazon
Real Americans by Rachel Khong (Runner-Up)
Best Fantasy Book
Amazon
The Spellshopby Sarah Beth Durst
Kiela has a people problem, but she bypasses it for the most part as she dutifully takes care of the Great Library of Alyssium with Caz the magical spider plant. However, their perfect paradise comes crashing down when someone destroys where they work, forcing them to evacuate to a place Kiela grew up. Once there, Kiela's visited by her meddling and attractive neighbor who takes a liking to her. Still, she has to do something to bring money in which is how she begins growing berries to create delicious jam.
Her only obstacle is that she's using magic illegally to making a living, leading to a spellshop that will change the island she's on forever.
Amazon
The Familiar by Leigh Bardugo (Runner-Up)
Best Horror Book
Amazon
Bury Your Gays by Chuck Tingle
Amazon
I Was A Teenage Slasher by Stephen Graham Jones (Runner-Up)
Best Romance Book Of The Year
Amazon
Funny Story by Emily Henry
Amazon
The Truth According to Ember by Danica Nava (Runner-Up)
She does well and even begins dating IT guy Danuwoa Colson despite their job's strict policies. No one suspects a thing until someone sees them during a company trip and threatens to make everyone aware they're together. Now Ember's in a odd situation where he dream job has become a nightmare and she beings telling small lies in order to save her neck because telling the truth has consequences she doesn't want to deal with.
Best Romantasy Book
Amazon
House of Flame and Shadow by Sarah J. Maas
Bryce Quinlan's been out of Midgard for sometime and is looking for ways to get back to what feels familiar. She never intended to go far away, but it's not so easy to get back to where she was. Plus, she has to watch her back because she doesn't know who's friendly or not.
Hunt Athalar's fate is no better because he's back in Asteri's dungeons and doesn't know where Bryce could be. Though he's helped her in the past, he's unable to intervene this time because he's trapped and doesn't see a way out.
Amazon
Faebound by Saara El-Arifi (Runner-Up)
Yeeran's life has been consumed by battle and she knows that's probably where she'll die. She fiercely serves in the elven army while her sister Lettle spends her days as a diviner. But when Yeeran's kicked out of the Elven Lands, she and sister are forced to face the unknown of the fae court. Having been hidden in plain sight, it begins to pull them in opposite directions from which they may never recover from.
Amazon
Be sure to see the full list of The Libby Awards winners here!
Subscribe to our newsletter for more book finds!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Subscribe to our newsletter for more book finds!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.