I didn't think any movie cast could be as good as Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, and Josh Hartnett in Verity, but the Reminders of Him cast is showing up and showing out! The movie, led by Maika Monroe, follows Kenna Rowan, who returns to her hometown after a tragic accident landed her in prison. Now Kenna is trying to reconnect with her daughter, despite the community turning against her. And we just got a brand new casting announcement: Gilmore Girls' Lauren Graham!

Meet the Reminders of Him cast before the movie hits theaters February 13, 2026.

1. Maika Monroe as Kenna Rowan Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Longlegs' Maika Monroe will lead the Reminders of Him cast as Kenna, who's determined to reconnect with her daughter after an accident landed her in prison for five years.

2. Tyriq Withers as Ledger Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images We'll also see I Know What You Did Last Summer's Tyriq Withers star as Ledger, a bar owner in town who doesn't abandon Kenna when she returns home.

3. Rudy Pankow as Scotty Landry Jeff Hahne/Getty Images for Netflix Outer Banks star Rudy Pankow is part of the Reminders of Him cast as Scotty Landry, Kenna's first love and father to her daughter Diem. star Rudy Pankow is part of the Reminders of Him cast as Scotty Landry, Kenna's first love and father to her daughter Diem.

4. ​Lauren Graham as Grace Landry Eric Charbonneau/Netflix And Lauren Graham rounds out the Reminders of Him cast as Grace Landry, Scotty's mom, who's been raising Diem since the accident.

Who are the other Reminders of Him characters? Amazon The Reminders of Him cast is far from over, and these are the other characters we'll see in the movie: Diem Landry : Kenna's daughter, who's four years old when Kenna gets out of prison.

: Kenna's daughter, who's four years old when Kenna gets out of prison. Patrick Landry : Diem's paternal grandfather and guardian, and Grace's husband.

: Diem's paternal grandfather and guardian, and Grace's husband. Benji Ward : Ledger's father.

: Ledger's father. Robin Ward: Ledger's mother.

