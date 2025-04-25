Watch Our New Podcast: Yap City!

Lauren Graham Joins Maika Monroe & Rudy Pankow In Colleen Hoover's 'Reminders Of Him' Cast

reminders of him cast
Saeed Adyani/Netflix
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Apr 25, 2025
I didn't think any movie cast could be as good as Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, and Josh Hartnett in Verity, but the Reminders of Him cast is showing up and showing out! The movie, led by Maika Monroe, follows Kenna Rowan, who returns to her hometown after a tragic accident landed her in prison. Now Kenna is trying to reconnect with her daughter, despite the community turning against her. And we just got a brand new casting announcement: Gilmore Girls' Lauren Graham!

Meet the Reminders of Him cast before the movie hits theaters February 13, 2026.

1. Maika Monroe as Kenna Rowan

Maika Monroe as Kenna Rowan

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Longlegs' Maika Monroe will lead the Reminders of Him cast as Kenna, who's determined to reconnect with her daughter after an accident landed her in prison for five years.

2. Tyriq Withers as Ledger

Tyriq Withers as Ledger

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

We'll also see I Know What You Did Last Summer's Tyriq Withers star as Ledger, a bar owner in town who doesn't abandon Kenna when she returns home.

3. Rudy Pankow as Scotty Landry

Rudy Pankow as Scotty Landry

Jeff Hahne/Getty Images for Netflix

Outer Banks star Rudy Pankow is part of the Reminders of Him cast as Scotty Landry, Kenna's first love and father to her daughter Diem.

4. ​Lauren Graham as Grace Landry

\u200bLauren Graham as Grace Landry

Eric Charbonneau/Netflix

And Lauren Graham rounds out the Reminders of Him cast as Grace Landry, Scotty's mom, who's been raising Diem since the accident.

Who are the other Reminders of Him characters?

reminders of him book

Amazon

The Reminders of Him cast is far from over, and these are the other characters we'll see in the movie:

  • Diem Landry: Kenna's daughter, who's four years old when Kenna gets out of prison.
  • Patrick Landry: Diem's paternal grandfather and guardian, and Grace's husband.
  • Benji Ward: Ledger's father.
  • Robin Ward: Ledger's mother.

Are you excited about the Reminders of Him cast? Check out Colleen Hoover's Regretting You Cast Keeps Growing — See The Stars Joining The Movie! for even more CoHo movie news.

