We're getting TWO Colleen Hoover movies next year!
Colleen Hoover's 'Verity', Starring Anne Hathaway & Dakota Johnson, Is Coming To Theaters May 2026
Reminders of Him isn't the only Colleen Hoover movie we're getting next year — we finally have the Verity release date! After confirmation that Dakota Johnson was starring as Lowen in Colleen Hoover's Verity, I totally wasn't expecting to open my phone and see a video of Dakota in the middle of New York City...covered in blood. It was even more shocking than seeing that crazy The Summer I Turned Pretty leak that's not in the books! If this Verity movie leak proves anything, it's that this movie is going to be just as insane as the book — if not more.
Here's your first look at Dakota Johnson on the set of Verity, coming to theaters May 15, 2026.
When is Verity coming out?
Verity is coming to theaters May 15, 2026 thanks to Amazon MGM Studios. We already know Reminders of Him is coming February 13, which means we're getting two Colleen Hoover movies in the same year! And I'll be seated for both.
Who does Dakota Johnson play in Verity?
Dakota Johnson plays Lowen, a writer hired by Verity's husband Jeremy to finish the author's work. Here's the rest of the Verity cast:
- Anne Hathaway as Verity Crawford: a renowned author who's hiding a secret.
- Josh Hartnett as Jeremy Crawford: Verity's husband.
- Dakota Johnson as Lowen Ashleigh: a struggling writer given the chance of a lifetime to finish Verity Crawford's work.
Ismael Cruz Cordóva, Brady Wagner, Irina Dvorovenko, K.K. Moggie, and Michael Abbott Jr. will also star in unconfirmed roles.
And the first leak tells us just how crazy the 'Verity' movie is going to be.
@mickmicknyc Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett filming a graphic accident scene for 'Verity' in NYC 🎬🙈 #dakotajohnson #joshhartnett #verity #bts #behindthescenes #entertainmentnews #nyc ♬ original sound - New York Mickey
We got our first look at Dakota Johnson as Lowen when she walked around New York City in burnt orange trousers, a beige top, and a gray coat. But there's one accessory that low-key makes my stomach turn: a splatter of blood on her face.
In this extended leak from @mickmicknyc on TikTok, Lowen's taking a stroll through Manhattan when a car accident with a biker covers her (and a few very-expressive extras) in blood. The movie nerd in me immediately clocked that the camera does a 360 around Dakota as she looks at the accident, and I LOVE a 360 so I'm excited to see this in the final movie! Especially if the composer gives us some incredible music!
We also see Josh Hartnett's Jeremy approach her and make sure she's okay before the leave the scene.
"This is exactly how I pictured it," says one TikTok user in the comments, while another adds, "I actually forgot this is how the book started with how crazy the rest of the book was."
"The way I just screamed ahhhh I’m so excitedddddddddd," a third user says. I cannot wait!
Where can I watch the Verity movie?
Verity is coming to theaters, which means you can relive the craziness of the book surrounded by 150 of your closes friends ;).
