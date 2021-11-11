Warm Up Your Home With This DIY Chai Tea Candle
The colder months are here, and that means snuggling up inside with some of our favorite things, like blankets, movies, and this DIY Chai Tea candle. We decided to whip up the tastiest-looking candle for the holidays this year. Not only does it look amazing (everyone actually asked me what I was drinking and where I bought it, haha), but it also smells divine. We filled the candle with our favorite winter spices, but feel free to take it up a notch and add fragrance to the white wax whipped topping. Follow along below to learn how to make this sense-sational candle for the holidays.
Chai Tea Candle Materials:
- candle wax
- colored wax
- wooden candle wick
- 1/4 teaspoon of ginger
- 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1/4 teaspoon allspice
- cinnamon sticks
- clear or glass mug
Chai Tea Candle Instructions:
- Add candle wax, a small piece of black wax and two small pieces of red wax to a microwave-safe bowl. Place in the microwave for 2 minutes on high.
- Stir the wax until all the color wax has melted and it is a red brown color. Mix in the ground spices.
- Dip the bottom of the wick into the wax and place in the bottom of the glass mug.
- Pour the brown wax into the mug until it’s 3/4 full. Let the top harden.
- Add white wax to a microwave-safe bowl and microwave for 30 seconds. Take it out and stir the wax so some pieces melt — you will want a chunky consistency. Scoop on top of the brown wax.
- Add cinnamon sticks to the mug and wait an hour for it to completely harden.
Add in one piece of black wax to two pieces of red wax to create a reddish brown color. Microwave for about two minutes, and then stir until all the wax is melted.
Pour in ground spices and stir until combined.
Dip the bottom of the wick into the wax and place in the bottom of the glass mug.
Pour the spiced wax into the mug until it is 3/4 full.
Clean off the edge with a paper towel so you don’t have weird brown drips.
Once the brown wax has hardened on the top, go ahead and microwave some white wax, but only for 30 seconds. Stir for a couple of minutes to melt and create a chunky consistency. We didn’t add any fragrance to the white wax, but I would recommend going with a cinnamon or vanilla scent.
Spoon the white wax on top of the brown wax to create the chai tea whipped topping.
Slide in the cinnamon sticks and let the candle harden for one hour before using.
A candle fit for any latte lover.
Your whole house will smell of Christmas cheer :)
