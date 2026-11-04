If you love romance books, then there's a very good chance you have a favorite romance trope. You know, enemies-to-lovers, there's only one bed, best friend's brother. If you've exhausted your full TBR for the fall, or you're just in desperate need of some new ideas, we have some of the best romance books you can read right now.

Keep reading for 10 romance books based on your favorite trope.

Second chance: In Love With Your Ghost by Laurel Osterkamp Amazon In Sugar Pine Springs, Hartley and Levi were once magically in love. Then, he ghosted her without so much as a goodbye (ironic, since Hartley has the keen ability of actually seeing ghosts). Thirteen years later, Levi and Hartley are brought back together when Levi’s grandmother and Hartley’s close friend, Soledad, passes away. Soledad has left each of them half of her estate but with one condition: they have to spend one month living together in her dilapidated home on the grounds of the very abandoned, and very haunted, Hot Springs Sanitarium. As a dark and cold autumn descends on them, Hartley and Levi must contend with the ghosts of their past – both the romantic ones and the very real ones.

Cowboy romance: Love Wells Kept by Bailey Hannah Amazon Jackson and Kate’s once-perfect life quickly unravels after Jackson sustains a serious head injury and loses years of his memory – memories of his beautifully chaotic life raising two children with Kate on Wells Ranch. Now, Jackson and Kate must navigate their new normal even though they both feel as though Jackson is now a stranger in their life. Through grief, determination, love and the help of their Wells Ranch family, Kate and Jackson slowly piece their life back together, creating something even stronger in the process.

Closed-door romance: The Christmas Yes List by Melissa Ferguson Amazon After one too many missteps and crossed boundaries, Chloe Hollis is determined to change her people-pleasing ways. How? By asking ten complete strangers for ridiculous, over-the-top favors, with the expectation of rejection. It seems simple enough, until she meets James, a handsome and charming out-of-towner who turns her plan on its head by saying yes to each of her outrageous requests: Christmas karaoke, silly small-town traditions, and more. But James has his own reasons for saying yes, and as their missions collide in a chaotic swirl of festivities and undeniable chemistry, Chloe must determine if there’s something even riskier than rejection after all.

Found family: Mine Again by Andrea Thome Amazon Delilah Spencer has one rule: never get attached to the people or places she visits. And, as a flighty big city attorney from Chicago, this rule has served her well. That is until she lands in small town Sunflower, Montana and meets Ranger, a freshly divorced single father and the local high school band director. When their chemistry and connection becomes too intense to ignore, they strike up a deal, one that hinges on the promise that they will part amicably when Delilah’s work assignment wraps up. But Delilah, a restless soul with trust issues, isn’t expecting to find the life she never even knew she wanted right here in Sunflower. Will she take flight again like she usually does, or will she finally begin to trust where she has landed?

Friends-to-lovers: Lost and Found by Tarah DeWitt Amazon All Bea has ever wanted is to become a mom. But after her best friend dies and leaves Bea her eggs and a bucket list to complete, Bea’s entire world is turned upside down. As she navigates these drastic changes, she is offered a place to stay by her longtime friend Silas, a firefighter who has become cautious and vulnerable in the wake of a devastating accident. Bea and Silas have their own challenges to grapple with but, as they spend more time together, a once unfulfilled romance blazes to life, promising a new beginning of strength and endurance for the both of them.

Insta-love: Sugar Sand Land by Patricia Leavy Amazon Popular social media influencer Emerson Blue and fallen country star Renn Walker couldn’t be more different. Emerson, a former reality star turned influencer, seems to have everything while Renn, a Grammy-winning country star lives in the shadows following allegations that tanked his career. Despite their drastic difference in social standings, and the 20-year age gap, Emerson and Renn spark a connection like no other. In a world where social media reigns supreme and the lines between public and private are blurred at best, everyone has an opinion. But do they know the whole story?

Slow burn: The Hands That Treat by Kristin H Casey Amazon Ophelia was once oblivious to the mystical world that lurks just beneath the surface of her home in New Orleans. When the role of Traiteur - Cajun healers with magical abilities - is passed down to Ophelia by her grandmother, a whole new world is now at her fingertips. But her excitement at embracing this enchanting life quickly turns to fear when a serial killer arises, murdering citizens at random. Even more alarming, Ophelia seems to have suspicious ties to each crime scene. Navigating love, heartache, and dead ends with the help of an unsuspecting friend, Ophelia must get to the bottom of these murders.

Enemies-to-lovers: Reuniting with the Rancher by Terreece M Clarke Amazon Greyson Monroe and Lily Belmont are both looking to start fresh. As a wounded Marine veteran, Greyson is trying to open a ranch for troubled teens, much like the one he attended, while also hoping to reconnect with his spirited daughter. When Lily Belmont, his college sweetheart turned pop sensation, turns up on his doormat looking to put her degree to use as a music therapist away from the spotlight, long-buried feelings begin to bubble up. Will their love reignite as they work together for the sake of the ranch, or are the wounds of their past too deep to heal?

Grumpy x sunshine: Under the Millionaire’s Mistletoe by Treasure Malian Amazon “Do it for Charity.” Words that changed the trajectory of his life. It wasn’t the check — that he could write in his sleep. It was the woman who wasn’t impressed by it. Honesty affected like no other woman had been able to. The plan? Check off her holiday wish list in ways she’s never imagined. As for Honesty, she never expected her world to change forever when she met Mason. But Christmas in Aspen… It’s tempting.

Time travel: Kissed Him Anyway by Megan Linski Amazon Lainey and Aidan spent their high school years dancing around their feelings for each other, never telling each other the truth. Now, Lainey, a world-class Olympic figure skater, will never have the chance to when Aidan, a rising hockey star, dies in a crash at twenty-one. But when a mysterious letter addressed to her is found in his wrecked truck, she unlocks an impossible chance to relive high school and rewrite their story. Thrown back in time to freshman year, Lainey must decide whether keeping her distance will save Aidan, or if their love is worth the risk.

Which romance trope is your favorite? Let us know in the comments and check out 10 New Romance Books That Will Make You Feel Like You Live in Stars Hollow for more!

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