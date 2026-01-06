When looking for ways to spice things up in the bedroom, one usually doesn’t think to turn to literature. But truth be told, there are tons of books with spice levels so intense, they’ll get your heart racing and blood pumping like nothing else. Here are some of the spiciest romance books you can read with your partner that are bound to ignite that spark in your sex life.

Scroll to see all the spicy romance books we love for heating up your relationship in 2026!

Amazon By A Thread by Lucy Score Enemies-to-lovers fans, meet your new favorite book. This steamy and hilarious novel takes the classic Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet dynamic from Pride and Prejudice and throws it into the corporate world of modern-day NYC.

Amazon Captivated by Tessa Bailey & Eve Dangerfield Here’s another loose retelling of a classical tale, this time taking the Beauty and the Beast story, and throwing it into the streets of modern-day Brooklyn. It’s the perfect execution of a grumpy versus sunshine dynamic that romance readers can’t get enough of, and lemme tell you, the steam levels are out of this world.

Amazon Book Lovers by Emily Henry We all know Emily Henry can write good chemistry within her romance novels, but Book Lovers takes the cake as the steamiest. Rival book publishers forced into proximity? Yes, please!

Amazon Tropical Kiss by Jan Coffey Take your romance on vacation to the most dreamy setting imaginable, with Tropical Kiss by R.S Jonesee. The seaside views and palm trees may be incredibly relaxing, but the tension brewing between the protagonists is anything but.

Amazon The Hating Game by Salley Thorne The Hating Game is basically the bible for steamy romance fans due to the unabashed friction between rival co-workers, Lucy and Joshua. You are not prepared for the spice with this one.

Amazon It Happened One Summer by Tessa Bailey We love a book about two people who initially cannot stand each other, and eventually can’t leave each other alone if they tried. No one masters this dynamic quite like Tessa Bailey, especially in It Happened One Summer.

Amazon 50 Shades Of Grey by E.L. James We all love to make fun of 50 Shades of Grey, but it sold millions upon millions of copies for a reason, people. Is it D.H. Lawrence-level high-brow literature? No, not even close. But is it steamy? Absolutely. Which book will you and your partner be snagging from the shelf next?

Looking for more book & entertainment news? Follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.