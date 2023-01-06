16 Sugar-Free Drinks To Keep You Warm This Season
'Tis the season for hot drinks. We couldn't be happier with the feeling of a warm mug between our hands, except for the fact that a lot of our favorite winter drinks have loads of sugar in them. That's why we rounded up some of the best hot sips that you can make this winter. These picks are free from sugar, or they taste so good on their own that you won't even want to add the sugar in. Whether you're looking to cut back on sweets or you just prefer your drinks to not taste like dessert, keep reading for more!
Sugar-Free Hot Drinks To Make This Winter
Pumpkin Chai Latte
If you're a fan of the pumpkin craze, but not really a coffee drinker, swap the coffee beans for chai tea instead. The spices in the tea taste amazing with the pumpkin, and the milk adds a creamy finish. (via Brit + Co)
Hot Tea
We'll always recommend hot tea when it comes to cold weather drinks, and this recipe actually lets you DIY your own tea bags for a blend that is sure to be your new favorite. (via Brit + Co)
Vegan Matcha Latte
Matcha is a strong and colorful drink choice for anyone who wants to put a pep in their step. This is one hot drink that also tastes amazing over ice, so you can still sip it even when temps rise. (via Munching With Mariyah)
5-Ingredient Mulled Wine
Anything that has five ingredients or less immediately gets our attention. Our favorite aspect of this recipe, however, might just be that it calls for your favorite red wine, which means that if you're a red wine fan, you're sure to love it! (via Brit + Co)
Apple Pie Moonshine Hot Toddy
Sweet and tart, the lemons, spices, and honey in this recipe come together beautifully. If you don't want to add apple cider, just increase the lemon juice or swap for apple cider vinegar instead. Either way, don't forget the apple garnish! (via Barley & Sage)
Adaptogen Latte
This hot drink trades in coffee for chicory, a pre-biotic herb that will eliminate sugar and caffeine from your day. Definitely feel free to add your favorite milk! (via Brit + Co)
Easy Moroccan Mint Tea
Mint tea is a super refreshing drink to have on hand. Not only is it delicious, but mint can help with indigestion and can also help improve your brain function. What's not to love? (via Live Eat Learn)
Mexican Atole de Elote
Warm and comforting, you don't have to worry about adding sugar to this recipe. The sweet corn adds just the right amount of flavor, especially when paired with cinnamon and vanilla extract. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Hot Toddy
All you need for this booze-free hot toddy is honey, lemons, and hot water. Everything comes together very quickly, and we're pretty sure this is the easiest drink recipe we've ever made. (via Brit + Co)
You Won't Believe These Hot Drinks Don't Have Sugar!
Spiced Rose Latte
The pink food coloring in this hot drink might be the first thing that you notice, but the rose petals are the real cherry on top. Rose water pairs wonderfully with the espresso. (via Brit + Co)
Easy Vegan Eggnog
We totally get it if you're not ready to give up the holiday spirit quite yet. Aside from using dates in place of sugar, the best part of this recipe is that it's dairy-free. (via Two Spoons)
Golden Milk Turmeric Latte
Turmeric can help with indigestion and arthritis, making this recipe a no-brainer. Add a sprinkle of cinnamon for good measure. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Slow Cooker Mulled Wine
Not only does this mulled wine recipe use your slow cooker (meaning it's basically hands-free), but it also uses white wine so you don't have to worry about stains. (via Brit + Co)
Healthy Coconut Pumpkin Latte
We're obsessed with the combo of pumpkin, maple syrup, and spices. Plus, it just looks super cool. (via The Endless Meal)
Slow-Cooker Apple Cider
Give store-bought apple cider a run for its money when you mix apples, lemon peels, an orange, and an array of spices. Add in some apple cider vinegar for some extra health benefits too. (via Brit + Co)
Mushroom Tea
If you've never had mushroom tea before, don't be intimidated. It can help your immune system and fight against toxins, making it the perfect hot drink of choice.
