In the world of reboots and sequels, there's something incredibly endearing about a next-gen story — and up next, we're getting the next chapter of A Different World. The original series ran from 1987 to 1993, and actually served as a spinoff of The Cosby Show that followed Denise (Lisa Bonet) at Hillman College in Virginia. But it didn't take long for the series to pivot so it focused on Whitley Gilbert (Jasmine Guy) and Dwayne (Kadeem Hardison).

Netflix is rebooting the original sitcom with a Gen Z spin, and this time we're following Whitley and Dwayne's daughter Deborah (Maleah Joi Moon), who's dealing with freshman curfews, romance, and friendship.

Here's everything we know about Netflix's new A Different World sequel series.

Netflix's 'A Different World' sequel returns to the world you know and love. Yes, the brand new A Different World is a sequel to the original show! The new show revolves around Deborah Wayne (Maleah Joi Moon), Whitley and Dwayne’s youngest daughter. It's a classic 20-somethings-take-on-college series full of young adults discovering their place in the world. According to Netflix, it's "set against the rituals, humor, and nuances of an HBCU, A Different World is a hopeful dramedy, full of heart and unapologetically centered on the richness and complexity of the Black experience."

And the cast includes some OG 'A Different World' favorites. Netflix In addition to Maleah Joi Moon as Deborah Wayne, we'll see Alijah Kai as criminal justice major Rashida Duvall, Cornell Young IV as five-star athlete Shaquille Johnson, Jordan Aaron Hall as psych major Amir Rodale, Kennedi Reece as a girl of faith who's also learning her own opinions named Hazel Henry, Chibuikem Uche as fashion entrepreneur Kojo Achebe. We'll also see some stars from the original series, including Jasmine Guy as Whitley Gilbert, Kadeem Hardison as Dwayne Wayne, Cree Summer as Freddie Brooks, and Darryl M. Bell as Ron Johnson. The show has 10 half-hour episodes dropping on September 24, 2026.

Excited for the new A Different World on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!