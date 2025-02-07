Say it with me: being single isn't a crime, nor is still believing in love. It seems like the are so many conflicting rules about what people are supposed to want out of life — especially romantically — but guess what? No one can tell you what you should or shouldn't focus on. And if that involves reading romance books where the protagonist learns to choose what's best for their heart? I'm supporting your decision to read whatever you want based on your mood!

Scroll to find all the best romantic books that celebrate love in all its forms!

Amazon 1. Picking Daises on Sundays by Liana Cincotti Daniella Daisy Maria still believes in love as evidenced by the rom-coms she keeps watching, but she's heartbroken when her best friend Levi doesn't reciprocate her deep feelings. Unfortunately, this severs their friendship and they stop speaking to each other for a few years. When they do see each other again, they're at a West Village bar and Daniella can't believe how much Levi hasn't changed. She's even more shocked when he asks her to be in a fake relationship with him. She knows she should say no, but Daniella can't help herself even if having something real with Levi isn't on the table.

Amazon 2. Call It What You Want by Alissa DeRogatis Sloane Hart's living out the last wild days of college with her friends and their penchant for singing The Chainsmokers' songs. She's also thinking about the career she wants to have in New York. Focusing on her goals is all she cares about until she meets Ethan Brady. His very presence scrambles her brain and she can't help but want to spend as much time with him as she can. But Ethan's hard shell makes it tough for them to truly connect the way she wants. This alone may be the thing to derail Sloane's goals as she works to win Ethan's heart.

Amazon 3. Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld Sketch writer Sally Milz spends her nights working for The Night Owls and watching her less-than-eligible co-workers score relationships with women who are way out of their league. It doesn't help that she feels her love life is doomed. The final straw comes when her friend Danny Horst becomes the lucky partner of beautiful actress Annabel. This inspires Sally to write The Danny Horst Rule — a sketch that's meant to hilariously make fun of the oddity of this phenomenon. But then Noah Brewster, a super attractive pop star, waltzes onset set as a guest host. Somehow he finds Sally funny and even starts flirting with her. Due to Sally's disappointments in the past, she doesn't think someone like him could possibly be interested in her. It's not like her life is one big rom-com.

Amazon 4. A Love Song for Ricki Wilde by Tia Williams Ricki Wilde rejects the posh lifestyle of her family in Atlanta and ventures to New York to live her true dreams. Not only does she start creating a home for herself in Harlem, she also opens a gorgeous flower shop. It's here that becomes attracted to a beautiful stranger who's as passionate as he is mysterious. Unbeknownst to her, their fates are tied in a way that'll have grave consequences should they decide to fall in love.

Amazon 5. Never Meant to Meet You by Ali Frank & Asha Youmans Kindergarten teacher Marjette Lewis is getting ready for a new school year without her best friend Judy for the first time and she's overwhelmed. She's also dealing with the defiance that comes from having a growing son along with the irritable antics of her ex-husband. In her mind, she doesn't have time for anyone else. But life surprises her in the form of a young student who has an attractive uncle. Together, they'll realize petty moments can give way to something greater if they let it.

Amazon 6. The Secret of You and Me by Melissa Lenhardt Nora left Texas because she needed to escape her harsh father and the small town they lived in. Going back means she'll have to deal with things she doesn't want to. Sophie's life looks perfect on the outside, but she can't stop thinking about the one woman who stole her heart so long ago — Nora. They found friendship and love in each other, but Sophie called herself putting that behind her. It's the very reason she can't wait for Nora to leave town so she doesn't have to remember how she felt about her. But being near each other reminds them of everything that felt and lost. Even more, they'll have to decide if some truths are better lived out loud.

Amazon 7. The Things We Do for Love by Kristin Hannah Angie DeSaria's infertility struggles and divorce caused her so much distress that she decides to move back home to West End. It's there she starts reconnecting with what feels familiar, but there's also something new waiting for her when she hires Lauren Ribido. She and the teenager develop a mother-daughter relationship that's put under great stress by circumstances that are out of their hands.

Amazon 8. Big Chicas Don't Cry by Annette Chavez Macias Mari, Erica, Selena, and Gracie have the ultimate cousin relationship. They're the best of friends who all know loving their grandmother is nonnegotiable. However, a divorce that affects one of them pulls them apart and they stop being close. Years later, the cousins are dealing with the different hardships. Mari's unhappy with her life, Erica's newly single and having a hard time a work, Selena's in the midst of an identity crisis, and Gracie is afraid of falling in love. Yet, their true test will come when they're in the same room again and have nothing but unspoken memories between them.

Amazon 9. The Burnout by Sophie Kinsella Sasha's tired of being "on" at work and is looking for a reprieve from her busy life. It's to the point where her social life has taken a drastic hit, leaving her depleted on a soul level. Taking things into her own hands, she books a vacation to a resort in hopes of unwinding. Sadly, her idea of paradise is shattered because there's nothing idyllic about her vacation at first. The resort looks like it's been all but abandoned and the only person there seems to be Finn, the last person she'd want to talk to. He's as grump as they come and that's putting a big damper on the plans that are already ruined. Turns out, they're both burned out and unsure what to do about it. The answer to their puzzling question comes in the form of weird messages that force them to have a conversation about themselves. The more they talk, the closer they get and soon there'll be a deeper burning sensation they feel.

Amazon 10. Evvie Drake Starts Over by Linda Holmes Eveleth "Evvie" Drake is a widow who's so depressed that she'd rather stay home than venture out in the Maine town she lives in. She doesn't even bothering arguing with her best friend Andy about what's wrong with her. Hours away in New York is Dean Tenney, a man who used to having a promising baseball career. However, his throwing game has been off and he doesn't understand what's wrong with him. Looking to escape media speculations, Dean takes up his best friend's offer to unwind in Maine. Unbeknownst to him, Andy's very close to Evvie and arranges for Dean to say in the back of Evvie's house. The two don't pry into each other's life at first, but one conversation turns into more. However, they'll have to get past their fears if they want to have something that lasts.

Amazon 11. Normal People by Sally Rooney Connell and Marianne couldn't be more different, but they've never been able to ignore how drawn they are to each other. It doesn't matter if one used to be popular in school while the other wasn't. In a strange twist of events, they seem to trade places in the social hierarchy at Trinity College. Marianne's gone on to have a busy social life while Connell doesn't seem sure of anything. Despite finding new people to cling to, they always seem to come back to each other. It's only when Marianne begins making risky choices that the two will have to ask if they're willing to always be in each other's lives.



Amazon 12. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fineby Gail Honeyman Eleanor Oliphant is socially awkward and not in the "cute" way either. She truly can't seem to "read the room" and alternates between saying bold things or indulging in cheap comforts on the weekend. Then she meets Raymond at work. When they help an elderly man named Sammy, the three of them strike up an unexpected friendship that has life-altering consequences.

Amazon 13. Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams Queenie Jenkins is going through a lot. As a young woman in her mid-twenties, she's not sure which culture she should embrace. Also, she can't help but notice how awkward it is to navigate life at the newspaper she works at. Once she and her boyfriend breakup, she begins spiraling in heartbreaking and relatable ways. From careless sex to unhinged behavior, Queenie can't help but feel she's lost the plot of her life. Somehow, she'll find her self-worth and may discover the greatest love of all.

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.