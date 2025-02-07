In your lover girl era? Us too.
13 Romantic Books That Will Make You Believe In Love (Even If You’re Single)
Say it with me: being single isn't a crime, nor is still believing in love. It seems like the are so many conflicting rules about what people are supposed to want out of life — especially romantically — but guess what? No one can tell you what you should or shouldn't focus on. And if that involves reading romance books where the protagonist learns to choose what's best for their heart? I'm supporting your decision to read whatever you want based on your mood!
Scroll to find all the best romantic books that celebrate love in all its forms!
1. Picking Daises on Sundays by Liana Cincotti
2. Call It What You Want by Alissa DeRogatis
Sloane Hart's living out the last wild days of college with her friends and their penchant for singing The Chainsmokers' songs. She's also thinking about the career she wants to have in New York.
Focusing on her goals is all she cares about until she meets Ethan Brady. His very presence scrambles her brain and she can't help but want to spend as much time with him as she can. But Ethan's hard shell makes it tough for them to truly connect the way she wants.
This alone may be the thing to derail Sloane's goals as she works to win Ethan's heart.
3. Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld
4. A Love Song for Ricki Wilde by Tia Williams
5. Never Meant to Meet You by Ali Frank & Asha Youmans
Kindergarten teacher Marjette Lewis is getting ready for a new school year without her best friend Judy for the first time and she's overwhelmed. She's also dealing with the defiance that comes from having a growing son along with the irritable antics of her ex-husband. In her mind, she doesn't have time for anyone else.
But life surprises her in the form of a young student who has an attractive uncle. Together, they'll realize petty moments can give way to something greater if they let it.
6. The Secret of You and Me by Melissa Lenhardt
Nora left Texas because she needed to escape her harsh father and the small town they lived in. Going back means she'll have to deal with things she doesn't want to.
Sophie's life looks perfect on the outside, but she can't stop thinking about the one woman who stole her heart so long ago — Nora. They found friendship and love in each other, but Sophie called herself putting that behind her. It's the very reason she can't wait for Nora to leave town so she doesn't have to remember how she felt about her.
But being near each other reminds them of everything that felt and lost. Even more, they'll have to decide if some truths are better lived out loud.
7. The Things We Do for Love by Kristin Hannah
8. Big Chicas Don't Cry by Annette Chavez Macias
9. The Burnout by Sophie Kinsella
10. Evvie Drake Starts Over by Linda Holmes
11. Normal People by Sally Rooney
Connell and Marianne couldn't be more different, but they've never been able to ignore how drawn they are to each other. It doesn't matter if one used to be popular in school while the other wasn't.
In a strange twist of events, they seem to trade places in the social hierarchy at Trinity College. Marianne's gone on to have a busy social life while Connell doesn't seem sure of anything. Despite finding new people to cling to, they always seem to come back to each other.
It's only when Marianne begins making risky choices that the two will have to ask if they're willing to always be in each other's lives.
12. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fineby Gail Honeyman
Eleanor Oliphant is socially awkward and not in the "cute" way either. She truly can't seem to "read the room" and alternates between saying bold things or indulging in cheap comforts on the weekend. Then she meets Raymond at work.
When they help an elderly man named Sammy, the three of them strike up an unexpected friendship that has life-altering consequences.
13. Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams
Once she and her boyfriend breakup, she begins spiraling in heartbreaking and relatable ways. From careless sex to unhinged behavior, Queenie can't help but feel she's lost the plot of her life.
Somehow, she'll find her self-worth and may discover the greatest love of all.
