The Greatest Modern Love Books To Read From "Slow Burns" To "Spicy Romps"
Every February,romance is in the air with Valentine's Day, ushering in a season of love with everything from the films we watch to the books we read. We're talking about pining over all things slow burn, spicy romps, and classic tropes like enemies-to-lovers. As luck would have it, we've narrowed down the greatest modern love books worth reading so you don't have to. Grab a cup of tea, curl up in your favorite blanket, and get ready for these romantic page-turners. Let's share the love!
The Viscount Who Loved Me: Anthony's Story by Julia Quinn
One True Loves by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Seven Days in June by Tia Williams
Popular erotica author Eva Mercy is known for writing bestselling titles that make readers go feral, but her own love life isn't up to par on purpose. She'd rather make sure her daughter doesn't follow in her footsteps while managing her health, but all that changes when she runs into Shane Hall at a literary event.
It becomes quite clear to everyone that they have intense chemistry and the two later reveal they've been writing to each other all these years. However, Eva's not sure if she trusts Shane to be consistent after what happened when they were teens.
They can't deny the passion burning between them, but they'll have to tend to old wounds if they want to have something that's worth their time.
A Novel Love Story by Ashley Poston
Eileen Merriweather loves a rom-com that has a beautiful ending because they feel like a balm for the fact her own shot at happiness was dashed by a runaway fiancé. It's a place for her to escape for a while and it's also the reason she's excited to attend a yearly book club retreat.
Despite her best efforts, Eileen doesn't make it to her destination because her car fails her in the most idealistic town she's ever seen. As she explores it, she realizes she in one of the places from the books she loves the most and time is running on a loop. The only person that's out of place is the ill-tempered, but attractive bookstore owner who could care less about making sure the town gets a proper ending.
Unbeknownst to them, it could be the very thing everyone needs — including them.
The True Love Experiment by Christina Lauren
Book Lovers by Emily Henry
The Love of My Afterlife by Kirsty Greenwood
Delphie's not your usual protagonist because she doesn't start off alive. She's somewhere in the afterlife because a microwaveable meal cut her life short and she wasn't even wearing something "cute" when she passed. But that doesn't stop an attractive man from looking at her kindly and the moment they start talking is when she's okay with where she is. Too bad a "mistake" barrels him back to earth as she stands there wondering what just happened.
Sensing that she's distressed, Delphie receives another chance to be alive so she can find the man she hit it off with. There's just one problem: she doesn't have the slightest clue where to look.
Before I Let Go by Kennedy Ryan
Yasmen and Josiah were supposed to be happily in love forever, but they've since lost their desire to maintain their marriage. No matter how hard they wanted things to work, there was too much trauma between them to save what they thought was solid. Agreeing to get divorced, co-parent, and still run their restaurant together sounds like a nightmare waiting to happen, but they manage to do it until their ability to lie to themselves starts wearing thin...
The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley
Love, Theoretically by Ali Hazelwood
You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty by Akwaeke Emezi
Happily Ever Afters by Elise Bryant
Tessa Johnson probably shouldn't be thinking about love, but she loves reading romance books. She's so inspired by them that she's been crafting her own stories that only her best friend Caroline gets to read. This same enthusiasm lands her a coveted spot within a creative writing program, but she suddenly develops a bad case of writer's block. With the help of Carolina, Tessa starts researching what makes love stories great. However, between that, the moody Nico, and the charming Sam, Tessa starts to lose her grip on reality. Getting real with herself may be the very thing she needs instead of following someone else's formula.
The Bookish Life of Nina Hill by Abba Waxman
Drunk on Love by Jasmine Guillory
A Love Like the Sun by Riss M. Neilson
Laniah Thompson and Issac Jordan are besties who lives don't mirror each other at all. For one, Laniah loves being home while Issac thrives in the spotlight. And two? Their businesses are on opposite sides of the scale. Still, this doesn't stop Issac from trying to help Laniah when it becomes clear she and her mother's natural hair store is struggling. He decides to give Wildly Green a boost by telling the world he and Laniah are dating which greatly improves foot traffic. The goal is to "date" long enough for someone to invest in Wildly Green and then they can go back to normal.
But their plan comes with the reminder they've always been attracted to each other and it begins blurring the lines of reality...
Take a Hint, Dani Brown by Talia Hibbert
Danika Brown doesn't have time for love. She's a career-driven woman who knows that opening your heart ends in disaster and she doesn't have time for that. Instead, she'll accept a FWB (friend-with-benefits) that understands how to keep it steamy in the bedroom and distant outside of it.
When an accident brings Zafir Ansari into her life, Dani is sure he's the perfect FWB for her, but the internet has other plans. People want them to date which doesn't turn Zafir off. He thinks it's a great idea because his sports charity needs a boost so Dani says "yes" to this plan while secretly plotting to get him in her bed.
As the public falls for their fake relationship, Dani and Zafir's plans start to go awry when they realize they actually like each other.
