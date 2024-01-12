16 Romantic Getaways That Guarantee A Sultry Valentine's Day
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
So, you're thinking about turning things up a notch by planning a couple of romantic getaways for Valentine's Day. Well, we'd like to applaud you for thinking your honey is worth going above and beyond for. To help you focus on the vibes more than fretting about where you'll go, we've rallied 16 destinations that guarantee you'll have a sultry week with your boo.
Long gone are the days of scrolling through an endless list of dinner ideas and fussing over date night plans because we've got something that'll suit any couple's needs. Whether you want to feel the electric energy in New Orleans or enjoy the nightlife in Miami, you're about to have one Valentine's Day you'll always cherish.
New Orleans
JW Marriott
Experience the French Quarter like never before with a stay at the JW Marriott. According to Marriott Bonvoy, it's a gorgeous place that "offers couples an escape to a lively destination." You can spend the day going on tours and book a reservation for two at Fogo de Chão. Located in the JW Marriott, you'll be able to enjoy everything from a seafood tower to "premium cuts of steak." You and your S.O. will enjoy the romantic setting. We'll let you decide what you do after dinner!
Place d'Armes Hotel
Experience the lively energy of Bourbon Street when you book a stay at the Place d'Armes Hotel. You'll enjoy looking out into the courtyard to see the beautiful magnolia trees before taking a stroll to Café du Monde — we can already taste the warm beignets! Once you're done, head over to the House of Blues to enjoy live music you'll easily sway to.
Philadelphia
The Logan Hotel
You won't think of romantic getaways the same after you visit The Logan Hotel, and get this — they've put together the All You Need is Love package to celebrate Love Day! It's perfect for couples who want to experience the traditional side of Valentine's Day. You'll get to take mixology classes, receive cocktails to your room (fancy!), and enjoy a relaxing package at the Underground Spa.
Loews Hotel
This boutique hotel is known for its impeccable service and lush accommodations, but it's also close to the Liberty Bell and the Philadelphia Museum of Art! For your V-Day dinner, dine at Bank & Bourbon for a date night filled with the energy of your S.O. and savory foods.
New York
The Chatwal Lodge
The Chatwal Lodge provides an idyllic getaway for couples who are looking for a more intimate experience. It's all-inclusive and boats an impressive 100 acres for the two of you to explore. Specifically for Valentine's Day, The Chatwal Lodge has curated a special itinerary to help couples celebrate their love. From their Love Potions Cocktail Classes to their Lovebirds Loop Nature Walks, you and your honey will enjoy being side-by-side in a loving atmosphere.
For dinner, you'll enjoy offerings cooked by Chef Karl Ulmer that include Filet Rosxsini with foie jus and fig compote and a mouthwatering Chocolate Fondue just for two! Be sure to book your reservations between February 13-15.
Lotte New York Palace
For those who want to experience more of New York, book a romantic stay at the Lotte New York Palace. It's a 5-star rated hotel that has a Royal Romance package you'll enjoy. It includes daily breakfast that can be brought to your room and you'll receive a $500 spa credit. We don't know about you, but luxurious romantic getaways are a top priority for us this year.
Florida
The Miami Beach EDITION
You won't have to book a flight out of the country to experience the relaxing, yet intriguing vibes of a resort because Miami has what you need. Known for its luscious blue waters, sandy beaches, and pulsing nightlife, this is a city that offers you a chance to sleep if you want it. You and your love can enjoy your private balcony at The Miami Beach EDITION while taking in the gorgeous view, or you can choose to relax by the infinity pool on the hotel's property. The choice is always yours!
Mayfair House Hotel & Garden
Coconut Grove is home to the wonderful Mayfair House Hotel & Garden which reopened its doors in 2022! It was redesigned by NY-based company Goodrich and features a modern take on the interior designs Florida is known for. It'll feel like an oasis for you and your S.O., with its Eden-like aura.
Georgia
Evergreen Lakeside Resort
Located inside of Stone Mountain Park, the Evergreen Lakeside Resort is a great place to stay if you're looking for a staycation in the South. Their romantic package includes an overnight stay and chocolate-covered strawberries that are delivered straight to your room! You'll enjoy views of the mountain and can take advantage of sitting lakeside.
Serenity in the Mountains
Located in Blue Ridge, GA, Serenity in the Mountains has luxury suites and a spa that feels tailored for couples. You'll be able to enjoy romantic packages that include a 90-minute couple's massage and much more! With its charming rustic decor, you'll feel like you're spending a few days in a nice cabin, secluded from the hustle and bustle of the city.
Virginia
Goodstone Inn & Resort
Situated in the charming countryside of Middleburg, VA, Goodstone Inn & Resort boasts a host of six historical houses and cottages for couples to relax in. From The Carriage House to The Bull Barn, you can basically find a little slice of heaven in different areas on the property. The rooms are very cozy and are perfect for connection and rejuvenation.
Love Ridge Mountain Lodging
We shouldn't be biased about romantic getaways, but the name of this lodging was too cute to pass up. We know Virginia is for lovers, but you'll really feel it here. The Night Skies Romance Experience is optimal for Valentine's Day and is fairly inexpensive at only $70 per night! You'll receive a chilled bottle of sparkling wine, a silk rose petal decoration, and flickering votives.
If you don't plan to spend most of your time in your cabin — hint, hint — you can go hiking, rent e-bikes, or simply watch the local wildlife.
California
The St. Regis
Step back into time and enjoy fragments of the Roaring Twenties with this posh decor at The St. Regis hotel in San Francisco. You'll find amazing views of San Francisco, including the Bay, and you'll find you're not far from two museums. If you like, you can visit the Museum of the African Diaspora (MoAD) and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) in the same day! The creative energy will be hard to ignore!
Farm Stay Inn at the Beltane Ranch
When it comes to romantic getaways, the Farm Stay Inn knows how to turn the passion dial up. We love that in-room wine cellars are featured along with a tennis court and self-guided tour of the sprawling 105-acre property. Experience the Gourmet Food & Wine Tour or travel to the Safari West to get a taste of the Serengeti.
Tropical Romantic Getaways
The Ritz-Carlton (Maui, HI)
If you prefer something a little more secluded, you'll want to travel to the beautiful Ritz-Carlton in Maui, HI. Offering numerous areas to lounge, you'll feel completely relaxed while you're next to your S.O. Our favorite part about this location is that the suites are spacious, with stunning views of the ocean. When you feel you're in the mood for something more, the two of you can sneak away to Lahaina's Front Street to enjoy various activities.
Beloved Playa Mujeres (Cancun)
Combine passion and play at this adults-only resort in Cancun. You'll love walking along the beach with its soft sand or enjoying the private pool located outside of your suite. There's also live music, cooking lessons, scuba diving excursions, and more to enjoy!
Just thinking about choosing one of these romantic getaways for Valentine's Day is making us fan ourselves.
Which destination will you choose to sneak away to?
